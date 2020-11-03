CLAY COUNTY — Incumbent Republican Sarah Mills Rottgers will continue to be the Clay county public administrator after beating her opponent, Democrat Jeremy Eden in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Based on uncertified results from the Clay County Election Board, Rottgers took 67,760, or 56%, of the 120,649 votes cast to Eden’s nearly 44% or 52,889 total votes.
“I want to say thank you to my family, supporters and the voters of Clay County. I’m honored that you put your trust in me again,” she said after all uncertified returns were announced Tuesday.
