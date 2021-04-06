LIBERTY — On Tuesday, April 6, based on unofficial results from Clay County Election Board, Anna Marie Martin retained her seat on Liberty Hospital's Board of Trustees. Trustees serve six-year terms.
Within the Liberty Hospital District, the unofficial total of votes cast was 4,123. Martin took 2,685 votes to Michael Green’s 1,438.
“The win means I get to continue on with what the hospital board is involved with and that means a lot,” she said. “I believe my experience played a big part in the win.”
Martin worked as a critical care nurse for 25 years and has been a small business owner.
“I am thankful to those who supported me and those who donated to my campaign,” she said. “I am also thankful for those who came out to vote.”
The Liberty Hospital is nearing its 50th anniversary, opening in 1974 as a 130-bed community hospital.
“My goal is to see the hospital remain as that community hospital envisioned all those years ago,” Martin said. “We are here to serve the community and we will continue on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.