KEARNEY — With all uncertified results from the April 5 election in from Clay County, incumbents and ballot measures in Kearney came away winners.
Kearney School District
Proposition B, Kearney School District’s ballot effort seeking approval of a $44 million bond issue passed in Clay County with nearly 64.5% of the 3,121 votes cast. While results from Clinton County were not released as of press time at 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, the winning percentage in Clay County is enough for passage.
The effort will fund districtwide facility updates that include adding a fifth elementary school and classrooms to the Early Education Center, updating other school facilities to meet current and future teaching and learning needs including technology and safety updates like required disability access to facilities as well as roofs and HVAC units.
“I’m very proud of the community to get behind it the way they did,” said incumbent board member John Kern, who won reelection Tuesday by capturing an uncertified 23.5%, or 1,355 votes, of the 5,777 total votes cast in Clay County. “We are going to be great stewards of that bond money. … For our kids, getting this elementary school and doing these updates, it’s going to mean something to those kids that are 1 and 2 years old now. We’ve always been thinking ahead and responsible as a board.”
School District Communications Director Ray Weikal said district leaders are grateful to voters who supported Prop B.
“We are looking forward to doing the work of preparing for growth and preparing to enhance our 21st century teaching and learning to ensure all of our students are prepared to succeed in the global economy. We are grateful for the community putting investments into our facilities to ensure that we are adequately protecting taxpayer investments,” he said.
Of his winning reelection, Kern said he is thankful to the voters and grateful that his message got across.
“It makes me feel really good because I’m there for the right reasons — to be a civic leader for this community. Obviously, that message got through, that I am here for all the right reasons. I love this community and I love these schools,” he said.
Another seat on Kearney School Board was also up for grabs Tuesday. While Meredith Cole garnered the second largest number of votes in Clay County with 1,189 votes cast, because Clinton County results were unavailable, that race could not be called Tuesday as the candidate with the third highest uncertified number of votes, Stacy Rule, was close behind Cole with 1,122 votes. More details on this race will be published as they become available.
Kearney fire district
Also receiving passage of a ballot issue at the polls was Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District. "Yes" votes accounted for 67% of the 2,874 cast.
The district sought a $.15 operating levy increase, which equates to slightly less than an additional $7.15 per month for homeowners with a $300,000 residence. The levy before the increase, according to Fire Chief Kevin Pratt, was 72.26 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
In a previous Courier-Tribune interview, Pratt said costs of providing services have outpaced revenues, facilitating the need to ask voters for additional funding. Some of the costs have been the result of inflation and supply chain issues for personal protective gear, fuel and tires. Other costs are associated with the need to maintain and attract qualified personnel.
"The bottom line is, we still want to be able to provide the level of service people have become accustomed to.”
Kearney aldermen
In Kearney’s races for aldermen, First Ward candidate Gerri Spencer was unopposed and retained her seat for another two years.
In the contested Second Ward race, incumbent David Lehman came out ahead of former Alderman Marie Steiner with more than 66%, or 512 votes, of the 773 total votes cast. He will serve another two-year term.
“It was good clean campaign, which I always appreciate,” he told the Courier-Tribune after results came in. “I’m honored and I’m humbled and ready to serve another two years on the board. I’m thankful to all the voters that voted for me and I’m willing to listen to their comments. I’m here to serve them.”
