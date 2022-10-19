CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either Ken Jamison or Jason Withington to represent them as the newly created western at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats.
As the seat serves at-large, the winner of the general election will represent all Clay County citizens for a term of two years.
During interviews this month, candidates sat down with the Courier-Tribune to discuss their views on a variety of topics: tax increment financing used as business development incentives; state of first responders pay, training and equipment; plans for safety, education and infrastructure; library board oversight and member appointments; county parks and amenities; and Proposition A.
Biggest issue facing Clay County
Jamison said he thinks the biggest things needed in county government are restoration of “faith, honor and integrity,” adding he was proud to be part of the commission that drafted the county constitution to help bring an end to what had been a “very dysfunctional and allegedly corrupt” form of government.
“We need to work our darnedest to earn the trust of the voters. In recent history, as stated, we’ve had a lot of allegedly corrupt commissioners who have served the best interests of themselves or the best interests of their personal friends and not served the best interest of the people, he said.
“We need people who are competent, effective, steady, stable and reliable and who are willing to earn and work to earn the trust of the people back,” he said.
Jamison said he will do his “darnedest” to be fully transparent and accountable, if elected.
“I helped write our brand new constitution. We need people who are going to uphold and be faithful to our brand new constitution and not undermine the spirit of the constitution. I’m the only one in my race who wrote the brand new constitution and I’m the only one in my race that voted for the constitution.”
Jamison said he believes government should be run by those with a focus on the best interest of the people and with diverse life experiences like him because government is “an art, not a skill.” The attorney said he has worked with small businesses owners, clients of various demographics and backgrounds, families in Africa, missionaries in Haitian refugee camps and Marines of all ages, races, regions and socioeconomic statuses.
Withington said there are a lot of issues facing Clay County, but in speaking with rural area residents, especially those in unincorporated portions of the county, roads and bridges are a major concern.
“We’ve had bridges that have been shutdown for almost a decade at a time. There has been roads that haven’t been maintenanced or repaired or repaved in the better part of a decade either, roads where the side of the road is literally crumbling off,” he said. “Also, another big issue is with the new county administrator. We’re going to have a bunch of retirements coming up for department heads. We need to make sure the county is competitive in the marketplace and that we’re able to get qualified and competent people to apply for those positions … ,” he said.
Withington said he became involved in public service because he is a concerned citizen who cares about making his community a better place, hence the reason he became the chief petitioner for the state audit of the county.
“My big three issues are roads and bridges, countywide broadband and making sure our first responders are better paid and have the resources and training they need to keep us safe,” said the corporate IT engineer. “… There’s people in unincorporated areas and are more out into the county that barely have dial-up service. There’s people that were out in even some of the smaller municipalities that when COVID came, they had to go to McDonald’s or Starbucks, other places to use the free WiFi. COVID showed us that broadband is no longer a luxury but rather a necessity. … The FCC has allocated $2 billion for broadband expansion. The money is there, they just need a champion at the county level to help them get through all the red tape and make it more accessible.”
Transparency
& accountability
Jamison said strong transparency and accountability are “key” to government going forward.
“When we wrote the brand new constitution, we ensured we had strong provisions related to transparency and accountability. One example related to transparency is we made sure that commission meetings are public and recorded so no longer can county commissioners meet behind closed doors and do shady deals behind closed doors and underneath the table,” he said.
Jamison said the provision written for accountability was recall.
“Recent previous commissioners, as stated, were allegedly corrupt, not serving the best interest of the people, serving their own personal best interest and not the voters. The voters recognized that and realized that, yet they did not have the power to do anything about it. They did not have the power to recall these allegedly corrupt commissioners who were wasting their taxpayer dollars. In our brand new constitution that I helped write, we instituted and included a brand new recall provision.”
Jamison added the constitution also includes provisions related to public debt so shady, overpriced and/or backdoor deals like those related to the Annex are a thing of the past.
“They cannot spend money like they were going to do on the Annex under our current constitution because there are provisions related to capping public debt that the commissioners can incur without the say-so of the people,” he said. “So, if we had the same tax-related provisions and the public debt provisions we currently have under our new constitution, if we had those provisions previously, if we had them with our previous commissioners, a lot of the allegedly wrongdoing that they did, more than likely, would have not occurred.”
Withington said transparency between elected leaders and constituents and accountability of elected leaders are “huge.”
“We haven’t had a lot of that over the last eight to 10 years here in Clay County, but we need to follow through on what we tell the taxpayers we’re going to do. So, if we tell the taxpayers we’re going to improve the roads and bridges, we need to actually do that. We need to create a 10-year plan so that way, we actually know what roads need repaired when. Then, we need to publish that list,” he said.
Withington said the county should put a public document portal on its website so residents do not have to fill out Sunshine Law requests for copies of public documents.
“Instead of having to do a Sunshine request to get a PDF copy of a master plan for the parks department or something like that for our roads and bridges, they could just go out to the public portal and download it there,” he said. “That way, you’ve freed up staff from having to take the time to find it, download it and email it. Plus, it saves the citizen time for having to fill out a Sunshine request.”
If elected, Withington said he would ensure transparency and accountability by continuing to go to neighborhood association meetings to meet with constituents all around the county, sending out regular newsletters to residents and by holding town halls around the county.
Voting on issues they don’t agree with but public does
Jamison said if faced with voting on issues he may not personally agree with but that constituents do, he “would never betray the trust of the people.”
“For example, the library board. Several years ago voters approved more funds for the library …, more books on the shelves, more periodicals, more DVDs for the members, building maintenance and building more buildings and so forth. Recently, unfortunately, there has been some pushback against the library and the library funding. I take that as a slap in the face of voters.”
Withington said he “believes in democracy.”
“I believe in representative government, so I think the people vote us in to represent them. If I vote a certain way people don’t like, then they can just vote me out of office the next time,” he said.
Library board budget
& oversight
Since the Mid-Continent Library board of trustees cut the system budget after it was initially adopted, residents have reached out to Courier-Tribune staff, expressing concerns about possible related cuts to services and questioned why some library board members seem to be opposed to Proposition L-related spending. Some asked if commissioner candidates approve of the board’s action as the commission is responsible for appointing members to the library board.
Jamison said he was initially a journalism major in college and as such it was instilled in “their DNA” to be a proponent of the First Amendment. As someone who protects the First Amendment, he said he is “pro freedom, anti-censorship” and believes some library board members don’t even have a library card.
“That is wrong,” he said, adding he voted for Prop L funding passage and he thinks recent library board members’ decision to approve budget cuts go against what voters wanted and against the mission of the library system.
“In that mission statement of the library system, it says we are expanding access, not restricting access,” he said. “As commissioner, I will always strongly support our library system and I will appoint members who reflect my views.”
In terms of library board oversight, Jamison said he feels Clay County has enough oversight of the four members it appoints to the MCPL board and that Clay and Jackson County have appointed board members that support the First Amendment, but Platte County may not have. The library board is made up of 12 members from the three counties it serves- Platte, Clay and Jackson. Library board trustees are appointed by county leaders, in Clay County the responsibility falls to the county commission.
As a commissioner, Jamison said he would be willing to work with Platte County leaders to advocate for the library system.
As an associate commissioner, Withington said he would not have as much say over the library board other than to vote on which library board trustee nomination the presiding commissioner makes, but he’s “disappointed that the library board did not listen to the will of the voters” when it came to Prop L spending.
“If there is vacancy and the presiding commissioner nominates a person to fill that vacancy, I’d like to sit down and talk to the person, get to know them, see where they stand on that before I vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to approve them to the library board,” he said.
Withington, who supported Prop L with his vote, said his family enjoys the public library system and he knows a lot of people that depend on the system for internet access. He worries budget cuts may also mean services will be cut.
“The two main branches I go to are Claycomo and the Gladstone/Antioch branch. They were outdated, they needed to be improved and they received it (with Prop L funds,)” he said. “… I’m a huge supporter of the library system. I think it’s great.”
Prop A support
When it comes to support of another proposition, Jamison said he thinks dropping the county’s commercial property surtax, called Proposition A on the November ballot, is “fair.”
“It’s a tax cut. Right now, the surtax in Clay County is $1.59 (per $100 of assessed valuation on commercial property), in neighboring Platte County, it’s 0.37. Our surtax is five times higher than our neighbors in Platte County. The surtax in Jackson County, one of the highest tax jurisdictions in the entire state of Missouri, is $1.44. The proposal is to cut it from $1.59 to $1.44 to make it the same level as Jackson County. I believe that’s fair,” he said.
Withington said he plans to vote “no” on Prop A in November.
“I don’t think it’s a real issue. If it wasn’t an election year, I don’t even think this would be talked about,” he said. “Other people have said, other municipalities have said this is a nonissue for their municipalities, so business isn’t not coming to Clay County because of this surtax.”
The reduction, if passed, Withington said, would only impact commercial property owners, which is only about 4% of the county.
“We’re going to be cutting about $2 million for this, if it’s approved, but it’s going to have an impact on everybody’s budget – our road districts, our school districts, our municipalities.”
Tax increment financing
as development tools
When it comes to using tax increment financing options as incentives for developers, county leaders need to consider “transparency, accountability, jobs, wages and community needs,” said Jamison. “I think in recent history developers have gotten too much leeway and too much of a free pass when it comes to TIFs.”
Developers have been given too much of a free pass in the county, Jamison said, in part, because of a previous commissioner who was a developer, had developer friends and was in charge of county projects like those relating to the now-defunct Annex project. Stronger provisions, rules and consequences of breaking rules are needed for TIF usage in the county, he said.
“I will be an advocate for the community, for the taxpayers and make sure developers do not take advantage of a kindness and do not take advantage of our tax dollars and no longer get a free pass,” Jamison said.
TIFs have their place, Jamison said, if they’re in agreeance with the rules and criteria set forth by the county and if the developer is trustworthy and lives up to their word.
“And if that deal, those breaks, those tax incentives are going to result in better jobs, better wages and are going to meet the community needs,” he said.
Withington said TIFs should be evaluated “on a case-by-case basis.”
“Kansas City has had some disastrous TIFs but then they’ve had some good TIFs; Shoal Creek’s a good TIF. Liberty has had some very successful TIFs as has Gladstone, so I think they need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Withington added TIFs shouldn’t negatively impact schools and shouldn’t subsidize developers or their developments. The tax dollars involved should go toward public infrastructure, he said.
Emergency responders pay, training
& equipment
As a major focus of his campaign is safe neighborhoods, Jamison said he advocates for more police on the streets and better pay and resources for first responders. Jamison said Clay County has an issue because it pays a lot of money to train deputies, but deputies often leave employment here to work in other jurisdictions like Kansas City Police Department because other jurisdictions pay better.
“I will always fight for more cops on the streets, better resources for our law enforcement officers. I will always make sure that our children and our senior citizens are protected and safe, our streets are safe and our community needs are met, but I think we also need to provide more attention to retaining our officers. We pay to train them, we should be paying to train them and then lose them,” he said.
As to how he would like to see the county pay for more support of the sheriff’s office, Jamison said once the new commission gets through the books of the county budget, there will be a lot of savings from ending the damage done by the previous commission and those savings can be put to better uses like “better resources and more cost-effective means such as better pay for our sheriffs.”
Withington said Clay County emergency responders are adequately trained but not adequately paid.
“We have one of the largest agencies in the entire Kansas City metro area and we’re also one of the lowest paid. We have a hard time recruiting because people can go elsewhere and make $10,000, $20,000 starting out more. Also, we have people that come here, get the training and go elsewhere, so we’re like a training ground for other agencies,” he said. “I would like to see the county do a compensation analysis for the sheriff’s department, but instead of looking at like-sized counties across the country, we need to focus in locally and compare ourselves to Platte, Jackson (counties in Missouri) and Johnson and Wyandotte (counties in Kansas) and other counties around here.”
Withington added upping pay for the sheriff’s office doesn’t have to mean a raise in taxes.
“It’s just a reprioritization. We just need to look at how all of our money is being invested and reprioritize how we’re spending money,” he said.
The county should reevaluate certain endeavors that compete with the private sector and cause the county to lose money like owning golf courses, marinas and airports, Withington added.
Plans for improved
safety, education
& infrastructure
His focus for improved safety, education and infrastructure, Jamison said, includes better support for law enforcement and their families; more attention to county roads and bridges, especially on the eastern side of the county near Kearney, Excelsior Springs and Smithville; and working with county school leaders and parents to learn about what their needs and concerns are.
“We’ve got some of the best teachers and students and schools in the entire region so we need to work better with our school superintendents, our teachers and also the parents. The parents need to be seated at the table,” he said.
Withington said when it comes to schools, there is not much a county commissioner can do other than continue to vote for school board members. But in terms of safety and infrastructure, the county needs analysis of its entire road and bridge system, he said, and to complete a 10-year plan on how roads can be upgraded from “poor to at least fair overall ratings.”
“We need to start looking at all of the bridges. It’s stupid and it’s embarrassing that we can have a bridge shut down for a decade,” he said, adding funding sources for upgrades need to be found. The county, he said, needs to be more competitive at Mid-America Regional Council when it comes to fighting for grant money and make sure the highway department has the resources and staff it needs to ensure roads are “manageable and plowed in the wintertime.”
“They’re the backbone of our economy and our neighborhoods,” he said.
Parks system
& improvements
Jamison said he and his family are avid park users and Clay County parks are great, but can be improved with more law enforcement visibility for added safety and better amenities like added play equipment for children.
“And related to parks is tourism. So, I think there is no reason why Clay County should not be a tourism hot bed in the region,” he said. “We are a first-class county, yet we’ve operated like a Third World country and that needs to stop. That’s related to all aspects of our government. …”
Smithville Lake, Jamison said, in an “untapped resource” for tourism.
Withington said in speaking with park users, he hears the golf courses and marinas at Smithville Lake continue to have problems and hears a lot about the county trail system not being interconnected.
“Honestly, I think the whole thing needs improvements everywhere,” he said of the county parks system. “… I don’t know if the county really needs to be in the golf course business. Platte County, about a decade ago, got out of the golf course business. We have other public golf courses. The marina business, the county has shown, I don’t think we’re competent enough to run the marinas. With all the problems with maintenance, the marina continues to lose money. I don’t think the county needs to be in the marina business either.”
If the private sector took over the marinas and golf courses, Withington said, the county could reallocate those funds to essential government services that “benefit everybody, not just a select few who use them.”
Withington added he would like to see the county build out its trail system as Clay County is “probably one of the least walkable counties in the entire metropolitan area.”
