CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either Ken Jamison or Jason Withington to represent them as the newly created western at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats.

As the seat serves at-large, the winner of the general election will represent all Clay County citizens for a term of two years.

Western at-large commissioner candidate Ken Jamison explains how he will earn trust of the voters, if elected.

Western at-large commissioner candidate Jason Withington details biggest issues facing county.

Ken Jamison says work he did on county constitution ushers in needed transparency and accountability for county commission. He hopes to continue the efforts as commissioner.

Jason Withington explains how he will ensure transparency if elected.

Jamison says he would never turn his back on voters.

Withington talks voter power if they don't like how he leads.

Jamison discusses his thoughts on library board's budget cuts.

Withington discusses library board oversight and recent budget cuts, saying he doesn't agree with decision.

Jamison details why he thinks Prop A passage is fair.

Withington says he is voting 'no' on Prop A on the November ballot.

Jamison shares his thoughts on tax increment financing usage as community and business development tools.

Withington shares his views on TIFs.

Jamison explains where funding for added sheriff's office resources could come from.

Withington shares his thoughts on how budget should be reviewed.

Jamison discusses infrastructure and educational needs of the county.

Withington details his plan for safety and infrastructure.

Jamison highlights park improvements he like to see made.

Jason Withington says county parks need review and upgrades.

