CLAY COUNTY — In the Eastern Commissioner Seat 2 race for the Clay County Commission, the number of candidates have been cut in half after election returns Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Jay Johnson took 40% of the 19,011 votes cast or 7,549 votes, according to uncertified results from the county election board. Sherry Duffett came in with the second most votes at 5,868 or 31%. Lynn Spalding took 3,279 votes or 17% and Vern Windsor captured 2,315 votes or 12%. Johnson and Duffett will now face off in the November general election with the winner claiming the newly created four-year term.

For Johnson, the almost 40% represents not just his hard work, but hard work of family, friends and supporters.

“I have never run for office before so there are things I am learning and one is to rely on other people,” he said. “I have learned to appreciate all the donors and volunteers. I have been thrilled with the support and name of the (Fraternal Order of Police) behind me as well. It’s all very humbling.”

Now, Johnson said, the next phase of intense work begins.

“While people are supportive of law enforcement and first responders, I have a different take,” he said. “I want to deepen that view. It’s imperative we understand that the commissioners are dealing with a significant budget and governmental efficiencies. It’s about understanding that taxpayers’ dollars need to be used wisely.”

Johnson spoke of Clay County’s growth as one of the fastest in the state and that law enforcement has to keep up with the population growth. He also spoke of the county jail and its expansion needs.

“Then it’s not just about the safety of the residents, but also about the daytime population that balloons because of those working here,” he said. “During my career, I focused on what needs to be done in the next five to 10 years from capital improvements to technology needs.”

Duffett first thanked the voters and the team that helped her win on the primary ballot.

“We are going to look at the areas where votes were cast and where we struggled to see what we need to do,” she said. “Jay and I are comparable. We are both competent individuals.”

Duffett said she believes some of her next efforts will also be in building recognition as well as sharing her platform.

“I might have had some name recognition,” she said. “I was employed with the county.”

Duffett said her next few months will be spent sharing her three-pronged platform that starts with economic development.

“The county has done a good job, but we need to do even more,” she said. “We need to bring in jobs for working families. If they succeed, we all succeed. And they need to be good paying jobs with benefits. I would also like to see the new developments bring in the unions to work. Their success effects so many.”

Along with the development, Duffett wants to see quality infrastructure to match the development.

“Roads and sewers have to be top notch, too,” she said. “It all goes hand in hand.”

The third component of her platform is safety, which includes safe neighborhoods and support for the sheriff’s office.