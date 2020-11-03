CLAY COUNTY — Despite being term-limited out of the Missouri House, outgoing state Rep. Jon Carpenter will continue to serve the public, however, this time as western Clay County commissioner.
Carpenter, a Democrat, will begin official duties as a top elected county official in January after besting Lydia McEvoy, a Republican, by a narrow margin in the general election. Based on uncertified county election results, of the 55,513 votes cast for the commissioner seat, Carpenter took nearly 53%, with 29,365 votes to McEvoy’s 47% or 26,148 votes.
Despite her loss in the commissioner race, McEvoy will continue to serve taxpayers of Clay County as she is the county collector. Her term in that seat currently expires in 2022.
While his party lost many key state races in the general election that made Election Day bittersweet, Carpenter said he is “very happy” about his election as the next western commissioner of the county.
“I’m grateful to the voters of Clay County for entrusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to getting to work on their behalf,” he said after the county’s unofficial returns were announced. “Clay County needs to go in a new direction, and I am incredibly optimistic after tonight that positive change is coming to county government.”
