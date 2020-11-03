Republican Josh Hurlbert took the majority of votes cast in the election for House District 12, serving Smithville, with 11,299 votes, or more than 65% of 22,871 ballots cast. Democrat Wade Kiefer claimed 8,000 votes. The return totals are based on uncertified results from the Secretary of State's Office.
“It's pretty clear that the Northland chose a conservative leadership this election,” Hurlbert said. “I look forward to serving Clay County and just making sure that I keep my campaign promises: working to help obtain all the potential that we have here in Clay County.”
