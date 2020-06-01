Voters throughout the Northland will have a variety of decisions to make at the ballot box Tuesday, June 2. The following is a list of contested races, questions and propositions on the ballot in Clay County, Holt, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville. More ballot details and language can be found in the classifieds section of this edition. In addition, answers to questions submitted to candidates by voters and readers of the Courier-Tribune are published elsewhere in this edition and online at mycouriertribune.com.
Clay County
Clay County voters will be asked to decide the fate of Proposition C on the June 2 ballot. Approval of the question would trigger the circuit court to create a 14-person commission to frame a new form of county government that would be put to voters at a later date.
Holt Community Fire Protection District
Voters who reside within the boundaries of the Holt Community Fire Protection District, which includes residents in Clay and Clinton Counties and extends beyond the city of Holt’s city limits, will be asked to authorize an operating tax levy increase of $.35 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Kearney
On the Kearney School Board ballot, three, three-year seats are open. Incumbent Dan Holloway will be joined by Brian Hamm, Bree Switzer and Chris Shipley on the ballot. The top three vote-getters will be elected.
In Kearney’s 2nd Ward, incumbent Alderman Marie Steiner faces challengers Alex Porter and David Lehman. The one open aldermanic seat carries a two-year term.
In addition to 2nd Ward residents choosing an alderman, all city resident voters will be able to decide if all aldermanic terms should be changed from two to four years.
Liberty Hospital Board
Two candidates seek the single Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees seat. Voters will decide between Evan Tripp and Kara Tremain for the six-year term.
Smithville
Four candidates are competing for three, three-year seats on the Smithville School District Board of Education. The three candidates with the most votes will fill the seats. Candidates are incumbents Russell Fries and Denney Fales and challengers Scott Haggerty and Susan Whitacre.
In Smithville’s First Ward, alderman candidates Arthur Smith and Dan Ulledahl are facing off for election to a two-year term.
In the city’s 2nd Ward, incumbent Marvin Atkins is challenged by Jerry Stewart. The seat also carries a two-year term.
In addition to residents of two wards selecting aldermen, all city voters will be asked if they approve of a half-cent park sales tax with a 20-year sunset to fund parks, recreation and stormwater improvements.
