Kearney again seeks use tax from city residents

If the Kearney use tax is approved, $150,000 would allow for hiring of two police officers and providing them squad vehicles; $100,000 would provide for the city’s first animal control officer and needed equipment; $200,000 would help create Hall Park, a park dedicated to seniors, as well as fund new pickleball courts; and $150,000 would be dedicated to a Nation Road sidewalk that would run from Cottonwood Creek Avenue north to Woodridge Road.