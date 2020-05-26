KEARNEY — Candidates in contested races in Kearney’s 2nd Ward, David Lehman, Alex Porter and Marie Steiner, partnered with the Courier-Tribune to have their answers to questions submitted by voters recorded via video. Each candidate was provided the questions in advance, was asked the same questions in the same order and were each limited to 1 minute per answer for fairness to all. The following is a transcript of some of their answers. Answers are listed here in alphabetical order by candidate last name. More answers and videos are attached to the online version of this story at mycouriertribune.com.
Are you in favor of the city using tax abatements as incentives to attract businesses to Kearney? Why or why not?
Lehman: “Generally speaking, the way I like to look at them is on a case-by-case basis. But, generally speaking, I’m not in favor of tax abatement like a TIF. I think there’s other ways to incentivize or to attract businesses such as a TID or CID that doesn’t hurt our other taxing entities like the fire department, the schools. When you talk about TIF, it hurts the school districts, it hurts the fire departments, so I think there’s other ways to attract businesses, other businesses, other than tax abatement because that hurts our own budget because of not getting the tax revenue.”
Porter: “I think no is the answer. Kearney is a great place to live and a great to do business. Any business would be lucky to have a place in Kearney, I know my family is. For that reason, I don’t believe the city should forfeit revenue in order to incentivize them. There may be an instance in the future that necessitates incentivization, but I think at this time, it’s not necessary. What’s really going to draw them to Kearney is our population and our above average household income. And once the new census comes out, we will not need to incentivize businesses to come to Kearney.”
Steiner: “Well, Kearney’s population is now 10,500, and before a business considers opening in Kearney, they had to have a percentage of rooftops to open in any city. When a tax abatement is offered, it gives the city and the area development executive director some leverage and may be the tiebreaker to bring businesses and jobs to Kearney. The city runs on sales tax revenue from businesses.”
Do you think medical marijuana facilities are a positive or negative addition to the city’s economy? Please explain your answer. Lehman: “Generally speaking, I’m not an advocate for marijuana of any kind because it’s a drug. I understand that medical marijuana is legal in the state of Missouri, but I don’t believe that medical marijuana facilities are the type of businesses that the city of Kearney wants to attract. I understand that there’s tax revenue from those businesses that can help the city of Kearney, but I believe the city of Kearney and the people of Kearney deserve a better class of business than medical marijuana typically will have. So, generally, not in favor of the medical marijuana facilities and I don’t think it benefits the city of Kearney.”
Porter: “I think the impact to the economy is going to be rather negligible on these medical marijuana facilities. As far as I know, only one has been approved for Kearney, and the people who need access to it will have a convenient location to go to. The people who don’t have a need for access won’t even probably know that it’s even there. What we want to be careful with isn’t the economic impact, but the community impact. While there are different opinions on the legalization of recreational marijuana use at this time, it’s not legal, so we don’t want to see it proliferated past the medical necessity.”
Steiner: “It isn’t an exact science that medical marijuana will only be sold to those with doctor prescriptions. Our youth are the most vulnerable with facilities available as it has been proven smoking marijuana before the age of 25 will hinder the development of their brain. We can’t put a price on our youth development.”
On the ballot will be a question asking if voters approve of expanding aldermanic term limits from two- to four-year terms. Are you in favor of this change? Please explain why or why not. Lehman: “So, I think the most important thing to understand about this ballot question is it doesn’t take effect with this election period. It does take effect in 2021. It does not affect this election, or at least that’s my knowledge of the question. So, anybody that’s elected in this election would still serve a two-year term. I’ve served nine years on the school board, and there is a lot of benefit to having continued continuity between or among the board. So the longer the terms, the more continuity there is. And so there is some benefit to new blood and new set of eyes, but generally speaking, I think the longer terms, the more continuity and better we can get business done. As we grow, we’re going to need to get more business done.”
Porter: “Absolutely not. I’m not in favor of this. I’ve spoken about this multiple times. In the next 10 years, Kearney is going to face so many changes with the new interchange coming in and the town deserves the opportunity to change leadership if they don’t believe in the people that they’ve elected to two years. Four years is going to be an eternity once these things get started and you want to have the ability to remove those people and not get stuck with no way to change it if they’re in there and making mistakes. On top of that, our board of aldermen have voted in last three years to increase their own salary by 185% and now they want longer terms. To me, this is a position of service and not a career to make a living from. (Editor’s note: Kearney aldermen approved in 2017 increasing aldermanic pay to $100 per meeting. In 2018, aldermen increased aldermanic pay to $200 per meeting. The board typically meets twice per month. This month, the board agreed to cap aldermanic pay to compensation for two meetings per month no matter how many meetings are held. Porter's interview occurred before this action took place.)
Steiner: “Gabe Gabrielsen (author and community government specialist) said it best, ‘Term limits in local government end long before we fully understand the function of local public service. Most importantly, if they don’t like the way the public official is performing, they can vote against them.’ Changing the term limits to four years cuts the expense to the city for poll workers and the ballot printing and allows the aldermen time to fully understand the duties required of them as an elected official.”
Do you think the city was adequately prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and adequately responded? If not, what would you do differently to help the city be more prepared for future pandemics?
Lehman: “Well, I don’t think any municipality was prepared for this type of pandemic. We’ve never seen this before for us to be able to shut down private businesses. I think for the city of Kearney, I’m very proud of the administration and the board that’s currently there and the city administrator because they took proper actions. They limited the number of staff, part of the staff works one day and part of the staff works another day. And, they’ve spent very, very few dollars on overtime and some people are working from home. For a municipality to do that in such a short period of time, that was really good.”
Porter: “I think the short answer is no, we weren’t prepared, but I don’t know who was prepared for a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. But, we could have been more prepared, and that all comes down to our budgeting. Our mayor and city staff have done a great job through these hard times of showing leadership, but it was reactive leadership and not proactive leadership. The way we prepare for situations like this and have proactive leadership is budgeting for our infrastructure and our first responders first, making those our priority. And then everything else comes second to that. I would use my knowledge as a local business operator to ensure that we’re budgeting effectively to make sure that we can be the most prepared as possible for a pandemic that you don’t prepare for.”
Steiner: “We could always do better, and this pandemic has made every city take a closer look at their current plan to learn from the resources we had and then moving into action without delay. Our officers were on duty 24/7, patrolling, keeping our city safe and provided with the tools needed to do their job safely. City staff kept our water on, we never had interruption of service. City staff rotated work from home to keep City Hall running. Our trash was picked up as scheduled. There was a small postponement of the bulky pickup, which was rescheduled for the week of May 18. Grocery stores were open for business, and one hour before opening to the public, our seniors could come in and shop. Those who needed to work from home and who have home-school never had an interruption of power. We managed to keep everyone safe. The mayor on more than one occasion has said he was proud of our community following the stay-at-home order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.