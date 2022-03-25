KEARNEY — Leaders of the Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District are asking voters in district boundaries to say “yes” to increased taxes on the April ballot. The district seeks a $.15 operating levy increase, which equates to slightly less than an additional $7.15 per month for homeowners with a $300,000 residence. The current operating levy, according to Fire Chief Kevin Pratt, is 72.26 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“In 2021, we responded to 2,125 calls for medical assistance at homes, businesses, traffic accidents, senior living facilities and schools; fought fires from farm fields to homes; and other emergencies. This is more than twice as many calls as the 908 in 2004, the last time that we asked for a tax increase. And, over 10% of the calls are overlapping. In other words, we are responding to two emergency calls at the same time,” states a district release explaining why the fire board is putting the effort to voters.
Pratt said costs of providing services have outpaced revenues, facilitating the need to ask voters for additional funding. Some of the costs have been the result of inflation and supply chain issues for personal protective gear, fuel and tires. Other costs are associated with the need to maintain and attract qualified personnel, said Pratt. Currently, the district is fully staffed with 28 full-timers, but Pratt said that could change.
“We compare to Liberty and North Kansas and other districts and departments our size in terms of pay. But, with places like Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit that are larger, we have trouble competing with them and lots of people are attracted to and go there after schooling,” he told the Courier-Tribune.
Pratt said the district provides more than fire protection and ambulance services. Community outreach efforts, he said, are a key component to the district. Outreach efforts include community CPR classes, which have tripled in attendance in recent years; car seat safety checks; smoke detector installations; providing standby and mutual aid for community events and other districts and departments; and involvement in community events and public speaking opportunities like those in schools.
“We’re not just here to answer emergency calls,” said the chief.
Since the district last asked for a tax increase for its operating budget, in response to the increase in calls, staff has been doubled.
“In 2004, our career firefighter/EMTs and paramedics staff was 12 (three shifts of four). In response to the increase in calls and population, we have expanded to a staff of 24 (three shifts of eight),” states the district release. “All departments in the Kansas City metro area are dealing with a paramedic shortage. We need the ability to continue to attract and retain top firefighter/EMT and paramedic talent to continue to meet the significant increases in calls.”
If the measure, which requires a simple majority to pass, fails at the ballot box, Pratt said he is not sure what exactly will happen, but it may mean a lag in call response times as current staff struggle to respond multiple calls at once.
Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue endorsed the ballot effort, saying supporting the district means continued lower insurance costs for residents.
“The fire district has continued to achieve lower fire ratings for the city and surrounding area. In 2004, the city’s ISO Fire rating was 5. In 2017, Kearney received a fire rating of 3, which ultimately translates into lower insurance premiums for us all,” he wrote in a letter to the Courier-Tribune.
A “yes” vote, the mayor said, “is a great investment in our community, our property values and our public safety.”
Kearney is a good district, Pratt said, and he hopes to continue that tradition.
“We’ve been able to hold onto to a number of good, qualified people and have them acclimated to our community and be a part of our community. They like it here and we want to keep it that way,” Pratt said. “… The bottom line is, we still want to be able to provide the level of service people have become accustomed to.”
