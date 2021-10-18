KEARNEY — Mayor Randy Pogue will host two town hall meetings to educate Kearney voters on the use tax effort on the ballot ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

The meetings will be used to educate voters on what approval of the ballot question would mean and answer any questions voters have before heading to the polls. Meetings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20 and Thursday Oct. 28, at Kearney City Hall, 100 E. Washington St.

“Please join us and educate yourself on this important issue,” states a Facebook event post about the town halls. “You are welcome to join in person, watch live on YouTube or even join us via Zoom. (I) look forward to seeing you!”

The zoom link for the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85173378526. The city’s YouTube channel can be found by searching “City of Kearney, Missouri” on the online platform.

More information on the ballot question and other issues on the Nov. 2 Clay County ballot can be found on the Courier-Tribune website under election news at mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/.