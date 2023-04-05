KEARNEY — Those voting in the Kearney School District Tuesday, April 4, re-elected Bree Switzer to another term and elected newcomers Nicolas Vasquez and Leonard Broughton to serve alongside her and other board members, based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board. All will serve a three-year term.
Switzer took 28% or 1,333 of the 4,754 votes cast while Vasquez took 1,266 votes, or 27%, and Broughton captured 889 votes or 19%.
“Thank you for everyone who supported me,” said Switzer after election returns were in. “I will always do my best for the teachers, the staff, the students and the community.”
Switzer said top board priorities are safety of students and staff and salary for personnel, adding she is excited to work with new board members Vasquez and Broughton.
“I think fresh new thoughts are always good to bring to the table. I think the most important thing to being a board member is being a team and having those hard conversations, but willing to listen to each other and move forward as a group,” she told the Courier-Tribune.
Vasquez did not return a request for comment on election night.
Broughton, who ran for election in a previous race but lost, said he’s learned a lot since his last attempt at seeking elected office.
“I really learned to listen. I’ve become a really good listener,” he said, adding that means doing a lot of research and getting back to people in a timely fashion with answers to questions they may have.
“I’ve also learned to just be me and make sure the person they see that ran for this position is the person they’re going to see on Kearney School Board.”
Broughton said he is excited and “so thankful for this community” who elected him to help represent their voice.
“I’m accountable to them and I’m looking forward to working for them on the Kearney School Board. I’m just ready to get started, I’m ready to go,” he said.
