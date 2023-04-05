KEARNEY — Those voting in the Kearney School District Tuesday, April 4, re-elected Bree Switzer to another term and elected newcomers Nicolas Vasquez and Leonard Broughton to serve alongside her and other board members, based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board. All will serve a three-year term.

Switzer took 28% or 1,333 of the 4,754 votes cast while Vasquez took 1,266 votes, or 27%, and Broughton captured 889 votes or 19%.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

