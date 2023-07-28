Kearney school district logo

KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District are being asked to head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 8 and decide if the district will get an added 45 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from their taxes.

Called Proposition S, if the measure passes, the adjusted operating levy of the district will be $4.0476 per $100 of assessed valuation. Property owners of a residential property with an assessed value of $250,000 would pay roughly $214 more in taxes per year if the measure passes.

