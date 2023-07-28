KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District are being asked to head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 8 and decide if the district will get an added 45 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from their taxes.
Called Proposition S, if the measure passes, the adjusted operating levy of the district will be $4.0476 per $100 of assessed valuation. Property owners of a residential property with an assessed value of $250,000 would pay roughly $214 more in taxes per year if the measure passes.
“In the fall of 2022, Kearney School District engaged in a strategic planning process with the support and input of staff members, students, parents/guardians and community members. The highest priorities that were identified by our constituents during that process were to increase safety and security and to prioritize all employees by increasing compensation and benefits. Kearney School District’s Board of Education placed a proposed 45-cent property tax increase on the Aug. 8, 2023, ballot to address those objectives,” states a Prop S informational webpage on the school district’s site.
If approved, the added tax would generate about $2.2 million. There would be no sunset on the tax and a simple majority is needed for passage. The school district estimates the cost to hire three security people would be approximately $220,000 annually. Other Prop S funds would add to a variety of staff pay schedules and benefits, not just for teachers.
Compensation details
District leaders want to “increase pay and benefits to rank no lower than 5 out of 12 peer districts by 2025,” states a district release. District leaders estimate this will cost approximately $2 million.
“We want to make sure we remain market competitive,” said Superintendent Emily Miller. “We have a salary and benefit team, so if the measure is passed, we will mobilize that salary and benefits team. It is comprised of certified staff, classified staff and administrators that would craft that formal recommendation that would go to the board of education for approval.”
Miller said added funds are needed now as the district readies to recruit and hire for the 2024-25 school year.
“We actually surveyed 300 stakeholders and again safety and security was top and staff compensation; they were two critical issues. So we feel like this is a continuation of that conversation we started back in October. We surveyed the community in March, so obviously we were not in time for the typical April election to bring the levy forward,” she told the Courier-Tribune as the reason for bringing a special election. “The hiring season for schools really begins much earlier; it’s much more like December, January, February when we’re trying to get top candidates in the door.”
If passed, Miller said the tax would help the district become more competitive in keeping experienced staff, especially educators.
“It’s really about retention,” she said, adding there are about 270 teachers in the district and most have several years of experience and multiple advanced degrees.
These are sought-after qualifications that make teachers attractive candidates to neighboring districts that pay more than Kearney currently does.
“I would say we have over 100 staff members who are in that position,” said Miller.
Security personnel
In terms of security, if the tax is approved, Communications Director Ray Weikal said safety and security personnel would be designated a zone to cover that includes multiple schools.
“The purpose of the additional safety and security personnel is threefold: deterrents, prevention and response,” said Miller. “We want to make sure we have a physical presence, which will act a deterrent; make sure that we are having those staff members build relationships with students and we see that as a preventative method and it encourages those students to see something, say something; and then really in terms of response, making sure we can respond in a timely manner in the event there is a crisis.”
School board president comments
School Board President Darlene Bailey said voters should approve Prop S because the community is supportive of schools’ desire to provide a great education for students, that many move to Kearney because of the high-achieving district and there is a need to stay competitive in terms of staff recruitment and retention and because Kearney schools have proved to be a good steward of public funds.
“As we continue to evaluate needs of the district in terms of facilities as well as personnel, we know that it’s important that we make changes as we try to compensate people fairly and keep our children safe,” she told the Courier-Tribune. “We want to try and do what we believe in and that is within our means and within the capacity the community has to support that, to try to do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.