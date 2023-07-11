Kearney School District
KEARNEY — School district leaders in Kearney will seek voter approval of a 45-cent per $100 of assessed valuation tax increase on the Aug. 8 ballot to fund added safety personnel and increased staff pay.

Called Proposition S, if the measure passes, the adjusted operating levy of the district will be $4.0476 per $100 of assessed valuation. Property owners of a residential property with an assessed value of $250,000 would pay roughly $214 more in taxes per year if the measure passes.

