KEARNEY — School district leaders in Kearney will seek voter approval of a 45-cent per $100 of assessed valuation tax increase on the Aug. 8 ballot to fund added safety personnel and increased staff pay.
Called Proposition S, if the measure passes, the adjusted operating levy of the district will be $4.0476 per $100 of assessed valuation. Property owners of a residential property with an assessed value of $250,000 would pay roughly $214 more in taxes per year if the measure passes.
“In the fall of 2022, Kearney School District engaged in a strategic planning process with the support and input of staff members, students, parents/guardians and community members. The highest priorities that were identified by our constituents during that process were to increase safety and security and to prioritize all employees by increasing compensation and benefits. Kearney School District’s Board of Education placed a proposed 45-cent property tax increase on the Aug. 8, 2023, ballot to address those objectives,” states a Prop S informational webpage on the school district’s site.
If approved, the added tax would generate about $2.2 million. The school district estimates that the cost to hire three security people would be approximately $220,000 annually. Other Prop S funds would add to staff pay and benefits. District leaders want to “increase pay and benefits to rank no lower than 5 out of 12 peer districts by 2025.” District leaders estimate this will cost approximately $2 million.
“Just like every business that provides a product or service, we have experienced the impact of inflation on our operating expenses. Unlike a private business, we don’t have the ability to simply pass that cost on. While it’s true that property assessments have risen, KSD can only increase its revenue by about 5% annually under state law,” reads the Prop S explanation on the district website, https://www.ksdr1.net. “KSD’s levy is lowered if the projected revenue increase exceeds that limit. … Our levy has decreased over the past five years. KSD’s levy rate will be less than it was in 2018 if Proposition S is approved.”
More details on the proposed tax increase including what school board members and the superintendent have to say, will be published in an upcoming edition of the Courier-Tribune and online at MyCourierTribune.com.
