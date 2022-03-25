KEARNEY — The school board in Kearney seeks approval from voters on the April ballot for a $44 million bond issue to fund long-range facility improvements. Lauded by the district as “no-tax-increase” effort, approval of the bond issue will not increase the district’s property tax rate, but will extend the number of years debt is paid up to 15 years. The issue requires a super majority of at least 57.14% of votes to pass.
Facilities planning process
KSD leaders worked with parents and staff for about a year as part of the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee to develop a districtwide facilities plan with a goal of ensuring schools are “well maintained and continue to meet the educational needs of their students,” states a district release about the effort leading to the bond issue referred to as Prop B on the ballot.
The improvement plan calls for adding a fifth elementary school to address growth in student enrollment; adding classrooms to the Early Education Center; updating other school facilities to meet current and future teaching and learning needs including technology; and providing safety and needed updates like required disability access to facilities as well as roofs and HVAC units.
“We need additional classrooms right now. We have class sizes that are rising,” Interim Superintendent Todd White told the Courier-Tribune. “Prop B really centers on the elementary, it’s elementary focused. While every building is receiving something under the plan, it’s really elementary focused.”
Current class sizes in grades Pre-K through 2nd are 22 students, grades 3 through 5 have average class sizes of 23 to 24 students, with some classrooms at upwards of 26 students. Conservative projected growth estimates over the course of decade, White said, is roughly 1,000 additional students. Most growth, according to city projections, is expected on the city’s west side.
“There are economic impacts that will affect that number, but generally speaking, people realize that Kearney is a desirable community. It’s destination for people that want a great community and really good, great school system,” White said.
Continued investment
Every few years, KSD updates its districtwide facilities master plan, often seeking voter approval to help pay for updates.
“This really is a continuation of work that has been done in the district for many, many years in Kearney,” said White. “But, it also really provides, with the anticipated growth, a way to manage it and prepare for it.”
The last approved bond issue was in 2017 for $27 million. It too was a “zero-tax-rate-increase” issue. It funded additions to Kearney High School, renovations at Kearney Middle School, elementary playground improvements and the creation of the early childhood and district education center.
“Since then, we have maintained the debt service levy (the portion of its tax rate that can only be used for paying off bond issue debt) at $1.19 per $100 of assessed value,” states a district release. “KSD now seeks a $44 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond on April 5, 2022. The current debt service levy rate will be extended if this new bond is approved by KSD residents.”
Who is in favor
Of candidates running for school board on the ballot, Aaron Bowers said he is against passage of the ballot effort. Leonard Broughton and Stacy Rule, who are campaigning for the two open board seats in tandem, did not say whether they were for or against the measure when asked by the Courier-Tribune. Rocky Brock, Meredith Cole, John Kern and Lydia Mack are in favor of passage.
