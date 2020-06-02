KEARNEY — Voters decided a changing of the guard was in order Tuesday, June 2, and elected challenger David Lehman as their next Second Ward alderman, ousting incumbent Marie Steiner from the Board of Aldermen.
According to unofficial results from the Clay County election board, of the 466 votes cast in Kearney, Lehman won the election with 39.7% of the vote or 185 votes. Steiner received 152 votes or 32.62%, while fellow challenger Alex Porter won 27.68% of the vote with 129 votes. As of press time, it is unclear how many absentee ballots were counted.
"It's really humbling. A lot of hard work went into it and I ran a clean campaign. It just goes to prove, dirty politics don't sit well," said Lehman, referring to ad mailers sent out by Forward Kearney, an anti-Steiner group backed by Porter supporters. "For the voters, first of all, I would like to say to them, 'Thank you for trusting me."
Lehman said he will be changing his Facebook page to "Alderman David Lehman" and encourages constituents to reach out to him.
"I was elected by the people and I want to work for the people," he said after all precincts were reported for Clay County. "That's my goal for my first term in office, work for the people and be a voice for the people. That's what I ran on and I intend to live by that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.