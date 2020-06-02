KEARNEY — Voters who cast their ballots in Kearney city limits overwhelmingly said they do not want aldermen to have four-year term limits by voting against the ballot question with 72.75% of the nearly 1,000 ballots cast Tuesday, June 2.
"No" votes accounted for 748 votes according to unofficial counts from Clay County's election board while "yes" votes accounted for 278 of votes cast.
The measure, if passed, would have taken effect next year and doubled the term limits from two years.
Newly elected Alderman David Lehman and ousted incumbent Marie Steiner were in favor of the measure while fellow challenger on Tuesday's ballot, Alex Porter, was against the measure.
"... There is some benefit to new blood and new set of eyes, but generally speaking, I think the longer terms, the more continuity and better we can get business done. As we grow, we’re going to need to get more business done," said Lehman in a previous Courier-Tribune interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.