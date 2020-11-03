Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State's Office, Democrat Lauren Arthur has been reelected to another term in Senate District 17 with 51,778 votes of 96,922 ballots cast Tuesday, Nov. 3, compared to Republican Mickey Younghanz's 45,144 votes. The district includes Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Gladstone, North Kansas City and Kansas City North.
“I'm just really grateful to the voters who showed up and made their voices heard; and obviously to all of the poll workers and the board of election,” Arthur said Tuesday night. “This is a very difficult circumstance, to conduct an election during a pandemic. As far as I know, everything ran smoothly, and it's a great night for democracy when people show up and weigh in on important issues.”
Arthur said she looks forward to getting back to work in Jefferson City.
"If anyone has an idea for legislation or a constituent service need, I'm available and ready to assist at any moment," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.