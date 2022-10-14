CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either JoAnn Lawson or Steve Wolcott to represent them as the newly created eastern at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.
What is the biggest issue facing the county and how will you resolve it if elected?
Lawson: “There’s several. One, is law enforcement. Our law enforcement people, I found out from our sheriff the other day, are the lowest paid in the whole area. There’s smaller counties than us that pay better than we do,” she said, adding the noncompetitive pay also creates a situation where the county has trouble with retention. “… The other thing is infrastructure. We’ve got a lot of bad roads. I know that the existing, sitting commissioners are looking at that now, so we’ll continue to look at it and get that all upgraded.”
Lawson said she heard someone mention the need for the county to hire a consultant to look into the issue with roads. It’s an idea she opposes.
“I’m dead set against that because I feel like people work too darn hard for their money for me to throw the tax dollars at a consultant when that’s the commissioner’s job to get out there and find out from the people – the road and bridge people, the law enforcement people, whomever else. Go to the department head and have them drive you around the roads and find the bad roads and get them fixed,” she said.
As to how she would fund better pay and infrastructure, Lawson said she would first need to work with fellow commissioners to review the budget to see where economies could be made, but that she was “absolutely not” in favor of raising taxes.
“I think that working together with the other commissioners, really scrutinizing the budget and making sure that funds are placed where they need to be and all of the fat is cut out,” she said, is key.
Wolcott: “I think the biggest right now is the image that many people in the county now have of a Clay County government that’s dysfunctional and that cannot be trusted. A lot of what I see we need to do is really promote this ‘look Northland.’ We need to have the whole metropolitan area appreciate the benefits of Clay County, the opportunities that are there for their businesses and for individuals, he said.
“A lot of that goes with one of the things that I’ve been involved with a lot over the years, the Sunshine Law (the state’s open records law for public entities). I think we need to be sure, and I would certainly as commissioner ensure, that we are as fully open as we can be, making everything the county does accessible, getting more people involved in citizens groups, getting more people informed in advance as to decisions the county will be facing so we can get more input for our voters.”
Wolcott, like Lawson, also said county employees are underpaid.
“All county employees are underpaid, in particular, emergency responders. We seem to be a training facility for a lot of those people that when they get the necessary licenses and so on, then they move on to other entities. Unfortunately, Clay County pays substantially less than Platte County and those officers can move to Kansas City, Missouri for a great increase,” he said. “I think we need to look at that ... .”
How do you define transparency and accountability in terms of the role between elected officials and taxpayers and how will you ensure transparency if elected?
Lawson: “One of the things I feel is so vitally important is availability. These people are out there paying their taxes and working hard to pay them and I feel like a commissioner should be available more than one day a week when they have the commission meetings,” she said. “In the past, I’ve tried to call and maybe had to call five or six times and never got a call back. So, I feel accountability to the taxpayer, to the people who put you in office, is paramount.”
Lawson added she would be “available at all times” and that she would make her phone number and email address available to constituents.
“If I’m in a meeting or out of the office for a short period, then I will return the call as soon as I come back in.”
Wolcott said when former commissioners Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen were in office, transparency was “a joke,” so he doesn’t like to use the term as it became a “bad word” in reference to county government.
“It was not even opaque, it was kind of a solid wall in my opinion,” he said of the transparency of the former commissioners. “I believe (in) open records, open meetings, providing as many opportunities for our residents to be informed and in advance, again of decisions being made, providing them access.”
Wolcott added the county needs to do a better job of sending out regular communications to all residents so leaders have needed input from taxpayers.
Do you believe TIFs are the most viable mechanism for area business development for all involved?
Lawson: “I think that TIF is a fabulous thing to bring in some businesses, but we also have to look at both sides of that coin. Yeah, you’ve got this person getting that big break, no taxes, but what about the schools,” she posited, adding TIFs are great when used for “truly blighted” areas and not just as incentive programs for already desirable areas.
“The schools are cry-babying, and rightfully so, because you’ve got all these programs for the kids, you’ve got special needs kids, you need more money all the time. Your schools are growing leaps and bounds because the county is growing, so I feel TIF has it’s place, it’s a very viable option, but we need to be extremely cautious in how it’s used and where it’s used.”
Wolcott: “I think TIFs have been overused, particularly in the Kansas City, Missouri area for the last few years, but there are benefits in some cases to TIFs,” he said.
When president of the Smithville School Board, Wolcott also provided input along with other school board members in the form of a resolution as to their thoughts on a proposed TIF in the early 2000s to develop land for residential purposes across from St. Luke’s hospital.
While the development ultimately fell through, he said he and the board approved of a proposal he helped to craft after he and the school board along with the city denied the first proposal. The second iteration, he said, was a good option because the TIF was for only 10 years and at 50% and it would have allowed taking vacant land “that nobody wanted to develop” and providing development over time.
“That was going to result to our school district probably 100 times more than we were having from that vacant land that was being taxed as a farm,” he said.
As to the current Smithville TIF that allowed for the Price Chopper to move and Smithville Marketplace to develop, Wolcott said he disapproved and was vocal about that with city leaders at the time it was approved. Before a TIF is approved, Wolcott said a collective agreement of as many taxing authorities as possible should be present and benefits and determents of the TIF to all taxing entities should be considered.
What are your plans for improving safety, education and infrastructure?
Lawson: "On the infrastructure, definitely I think it’s going to be a concerted effort with all the commissioners coming together working with our existing road and bridge people to make sure roads are upgraded that need it,” she said. “… On the safety side of it, I feel like it’s the school resource officers (Clay County sheriff’s deputies are school resource officers for the North Kansas City School District) that’s a major, major concern and something that we want to keep available to all the schools. I think the officers need to be trained properly. There’s great FBI courses, there’s all kinds of courses that these men can take to make them safe for themselves and also to protect our citizens.”
Wolcott: “I think education is left to the school districts. I think TIFs and rollbacking of Prop A are the situations that would directly impact education,” he said. “Public safety, again, I think the issue on that is examining the current budgets and seeing how we can get more funds on that and more resources, and that may include grants. That may include using more of the current funds that were provided to the county and are yet unspent from the COVID, federal government funds.
"… We need to look at long-term solutions. If you buy an expensive piece of equipment, what’s going to be the long-term maintenance of that," he posited.
Wolcott said in terms infrastructure, a more comprehensive review of county roads, bridges and buildings is needed.
“I would like to see either a five-year or a 10-year plan on how we provide upgraded maintenance and improvements,” he said. “I’ve had some questions, but I don’t have a lot of answers on that yet from the county as to what they’re currently doing.”
If faced with voting on issue you may personally not agree with but constituents approve of, how will you vote on the matter?
Lawson, who referenced making sure people understand as a commissioner she would be one of seven who get to vote on a matter before the commission, said she would vote with the majority of those she represents.
“If my constituents come to me and say, ‘This is the way we feel about a particular issue’ and maybe it’s not exactly my thought, the bottom line is, they’re the ones that put me there. They’re the people I represent, so consequently, you have to vote their thoughts,” she said.
Wolcott said when he was on the Smithville School Board, he considered himself holding a trust for the voters and taxpayers in the district along with teachers and students. That mindset is something he would continue to do as a county commissioner.
“I would feel that same way. I think the best decisions we can make as a county commission is probably a consolidation, or a modification, of many, maybe polar opinions and eventually coming to some sort of middle ground that will be in everyone’s best interest,” he said.
Wolcott added that while used to being a government attorney, he also knows what it is like on the other side, having been a school board member who had to seek legal advice from the board’s attorney. In his capacity as a commissioner, he said he would operate the same way as he did as a school board member, knowing while he may understand the laws and legal matters at hand, he is not the county’s attorney and would not be the one providing the legal advice.
“(If) I become a member of the board, I will seek the outside advice of legal counsel. But, I think as an attorney, I may appreciate the fact that we may need to get that legal opinion or that advice a little bit quicker. That will prevent the county from running at odds with the law and potentially putting us in legal jeopardy at times when we don’t need to do that.”
When asked if being a government attorney who represents cities in the county and one who knows the county’s attorney and other legal experts in the area creates a conflict of interest for him, Wolcott said if a possible conflict arises, it would be addressed at that time.
“It may be, as to an example, if we are going to appoint someone to the mental health levy board. My client, Tri-County Mental Health, is a major beneficiary of that. That is one that I would probably recuse myself from, and there may be other issues that may come up,” he said. “Hopefully other commissioners would do the same, and this is recognizing that there is that potential conflict out there, and they should recuse themselves from a specific vote or a decision or an appointment.”
Do you support the library board’s decision to cut the system budget after the budget was already approved?
Lawson: “That’s really difficult because I think you’d have to sit down with that board and talk to them a little bit about why they did what they did, investigate it more heavily,” she said. “I think you have got to support the libraries. I love going to the library.”
Wolcott: “I was very disappointed with some of the positions the current board has taken, which has resulted in a director that was famous and was well-respected within library associations throughout the United States finding it necessary to resign,” he said. “I think when voters approved that levy increase years ago, with great percentage of majority, I think they were telling the board at that time that ‘We support what the current library district is doing.’”
Wolcott, who voted for Prop L when it passed at the ballot box years ago, added he thinks decisions by some current library board members are being made “for people that have a very narrow view of what a library is supposed to be.”
“And I am very disappointed with that,” he said. “… I don’t think people should be telling me, my children or my grandchildren what books they should or shouldn’t read or deny them access to those books.”
As the presiding county commissioner appoints the four library board members from Clay County to the 12-person board with input from fellow commissioners, Lawson said she would be cautious who she gave her support to.
“I’d want to know how they feel about the services and what their goals are for the library and then put the best people in there and then let them do their job,” she said, adding she believes she voted in favor of Prop L when it was on the ballot in 2016, but can’t remember for sure.
Does the commission have enough oversight of the library board?
Lawson: “I do not know that; I truthfully don’t. I would sincerely hope that they would,” she said. “If you’re going out there and selecting somebody, whether it’s the park board or the planning and zoning board or the library board, whatever it is, you don’t put a person on that board because they gave you a big donation on your campaign. You put that person on that board because they have knowledge of that and their heart is in the right place to help monitor that properly.”
When the most qualified people serve on boards, Lawson said it only makes the county look better because it means things are running properly.
“I think you have a major responsibility as a commissioner to select the right people,” she said.
Wolcott: “What I don’t know, and this applies to county government, is to whether or not we have the authority to remove members from that board. … But I think, as a commission, if we believe that those people that we appointed are varying from the mission and the view that we have of how that particular board should operate, … I would think ... as a collective, as the whole commission, that it would certainly be appropriate for us to give them feedback as to our concerns on those issues.”
Do you support Proposition A, which would lower the county’s commercial property surtax?
Lawson: “I do. I’ve done a lot of study on this thing,” she said, adding that reduction in taxes charged to commercial entities will be offset by other revenues coming in like TIFs coming to an end and growth that translates to overall added property tax and sales tax revenues.
“You have to look at that little business that you see out there with the sign in the window that says ‘help wanted’ and that is struggling. This can give them a little bit of relief and keep them in business, keep their livelihood going and it does not hurt the schools. I do not want to hurt the schools and I do not think it will,” she said.
Wolcott: “I’m frankly concerned about the Prop A proposal, merely because that would be impacting the county minimally, but still some. In addition, the (general) levy (different from the commercial levy amount referenced in Prop A) for next year that has now been approved has been rolled back more than just what the Hancock Amendment requires by the commission,” he said. “At the same time people say they need more money for services and things. I think that is probably a bad decision at this time.”
Wolcott added businesses did not ask for Prop A and the current surtax rate was not a concern when the commercial businesses it impacts chose to develop in Clay County.
How would you rate the amenities and services of the county parks system and where can improvements be made?
Lawson: “I’d say they’re about a seven. We go to (Smithville Lake) a lot. We go to the trap range there, which is country controlled, and go to the marinas. Really, for the most part, I think they’re doing a pretty good job on that. We go to the restaurant that’s there on the water a lot. That’s been a nice improvement,” she said. “Can we improve it? You bet we can, but that is something we’ll focus on as we all get into office.”
Park improvements she would like to see made, Lawson said, are better equestrian trails at Smithville Lake along with more efficient ways to get visitors into entry gates as there tends to be long lines around swim beaches and boat ramps on the weekend. Boat ramps and docks, she said, also could use maintenance.
Wolcott: “Living up close to Smithville Lake, I certainly appreciate the trails system as they’ve expanded that. I was happy to see the city of Smithville kind of connected theirs to the county trail system. I’m hoping in cooperation with Platte County and the system they’ve implemented, that eventually we can bring those systems together for more resources,” he said.
Wolcott said the county should do more for parks and the amenities they provide residents.
“… The parks development, kind of like the golf course, are all under the responsibility of the highway department, which seems a little unusual, I guess. So, maybe we need more input from the parks department on ways we need to make improvements and provide more resources for the people of the county.”
Wolcott added the county should do more to promote the parks as the great amenities in the Northland they are.
“I think that’s important,” he said.
