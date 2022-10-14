CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either JoAnn Lawson or Steve Wolcott to represent them as the newly created eastern at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats. The eastern at-large seat carries a two-year term.

What is the biggest issue facing the county and how will you resolve it if elected?

JoAnn Lawson explains why she believes law enforcement needs more support.

JoAnn Lawson discusses how law enforcement, infrastructure needs may be funded.

Eastern at-large candidate Steve Wolcott explains why changing county image critical.

Eastern at-large candidate Steve Wolcott says county pay improvements needed.

Eastern at-large candidate JoAnn Lawson explains the importance she places on availability as an elected official.

Wolcott shares his thoughts on previous commissioners' lack of transparency and how to improve it.

Eastern at-large candidate JoAnn Lawson gives her thoughts on TIF usage.

Commission candidate Steve Wolcott further explains when tax-increment financing options and incentives for business developments should be used and avoided.

Lawson elaborates on needed infrastructure repairs, needs of sheriff's office.

Steve Wolcott discusses how infrastructure needs may be addressed.

Candidate JoAnn Lawson expounds on voting on matters as a commissioner, saying if her constituents approve of something and she doesn't, she must vote with the people who put her in office.

Steve Wolcott explains his decision making, voting on issues as an elected leader.

Lawson discusses if library board was right to cut budget.

Steve Wolcott discusses his thoughts and concerns related to library board oversight, saying he is unsure if the authority to remove a board member is there.

