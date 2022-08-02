CLAY COUNTY — By capturing a majority of the 35,646 votes cast in the Tuesday, Aug. 2 election, candidates JoAnn Lawson and Steve Wolcott will move on to the November general election to vie for the eastern at-large Clay County Commissioner seat.

Lawson captured the most primary ballot votes in her race, taking 31%, or 11,212, of the votes cast, based on uncertified results from the Clay County Election Board. Lawson said she was “pleased” and felt “blessed” by the community’s support.

“From the volunteers to those who gave me some really incredible spaces for signs, I am just so thankful," she said after the election, adding she looks forward to earning the trust of voters who cast their votes for other candidates in the primary.

“I hope to get their vote. … I want to win this thing,” she said.

Wolcott captured 23%, or 8,358, of the votes cast.

“I look forward to the general election and being able to discuss the issues, hopefully, in several different forums with Mrs. Lawson so that we can determine who in fact can best represent all the voters of Clay County since we will be representing the whole county,” he said after the Tuesday night win. As the seat serves at-large, it, like the western at-large seat, will represent all of Clay County. At-large seats, created by the new county constitution, carry a two-year term.

Lawson and Wolcott faced primary ballot competition from James “Jim” Shrimpton, who took nearly 18% of the votes cast; Scott Hayes, who took 16%; and Noell Shull, who captured nearly 12% of the total votes cast.