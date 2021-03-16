LIBERTY — Incumbent Liberty Hospital board member Anna Marie Martin faces challenger Michael Green for election to the public hospital board. The hospital is governed by a six-member, publicly elected board with each member serving six-year terms.
Each candidate was given a questionnaire about issues and asked to limit responses to 50 words per answer. For fairness in length to each candidate, answers longer than 50 words have been cut off and replaced with an ellipsis. Answers are published in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
What are the top three skills you would bring to the hospital board if elected?
Green: "Practicing medicine for 25 years, I have developed an understanding of the importance of patient-centered care and the business of medicine. I’m fully committed to the causes of Liberty Hospital, including local philanthropy to meet community needs. Finally, I will bring a straight-forward and impartial presence to the board."
Martin: "Six years of Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees experience; health care provider for 25 years as a critical care nurse, the last five years, prior to retirement, at Liberty Hospital; local business owner of a nationally-known franchise for 10 years."
What is the biggest issue facing Liberty Hospital, and how would you, if elected, work to resolve it?
Green: "The biggest issue is financial, especially post pandemic. Key components of resolution are hospital growth in the form of expanding primary and specialty outpatient services, expanding our digital footprint and evaluating relationships to strengthen our hospital system, including assessing associations with regional medical facilities to increase referral patterns."
Martin: "We need to ensure Liberty Hospital remains local while focusing on Liberty and community growth. Expansion of services, medical staff and nursing will help meet these growing needs. Partnerships like the one we have with MU Orthopaedics will allow the hospital to bring academic medicine to the Northland."
Does the hospital do enough to ensure patient and public satisfaction, access to quality care and affordable service costs? If not, how would you work to improve these areas if elected?
Green: "The hospital provides a myriad of options and services to provide appropriate care. However, there is always room for progress. If elected, I would like to develop more relationships with local and state nonprofit organizations, increasing the hospital's availability to reach and serve citizens of the area with pride."
Martin: "In six years on the board, we’ve added new leadership that has tackled these issues head-on and we’ve seen improvement. New systems and expanded oversight have produced impressive results we can see in the data. We are engaged and vigilant to ensure we continue on a positive path."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.