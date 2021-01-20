LIBERTY — Candidate filing in Liberty ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Contested races on the April ballot will be mayor and a Second Ward councilman seat.
Incumbent Lyndell Brenton filed for reelection as mayor and will face challengers Darcel Smith and Damien Jones. In the Second Ward, incumbent Rae Moore did not refile, but Adam Travis, Amanda Medlock and Kelley Wrenn Pozel did file for the seat and will appear on the ballot.
In honorary positions, city clerk candidates are David Fulk, who has served as city clerk before, and Tom Brandom. Constable candidates are Harvey Seeley and Carol Whitworth, both have held the role before, and Lynn Driggers. Treasurer candidates are Claire Hansel and Margaret James, who has served in the honorary role before.
Honorary posts receive $1 annually and do not have voting authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.