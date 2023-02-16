LIBERTY — Every few years the Liberty School District undertakes a facility master planning process where a demographer looks at enrollment projections and an architect conducts an evaluation of schools and facilities, said Steve Anderson, the district’s chief operating officer.
Last summer, district leadership held community forums, seeking input on district needs and facility improvements. By late December, the Liberty School Board voted to put a $120 million “no tax increase” bond issue in front of voters to pay for needed updates. Voters in the school district will decide the fate of the bond issue on the April ballot. While the amount of tax paid each year by taxpayers will not increase if the bond issue is passed, the number of years the district will pay the debt will be extended.
The bond would include $20 million that would be utilized to restructure existing debt in order to take advantage of lower interest rates and to free up funds to address district operating needs, according to the district.
Nick Bartlow, school board president, said many of the needs on the extensive list are maintenance needs, which will benefit students and staff.
“Clearly we aren’t constructing a new school, but there are improvements that will be visible such as a gym for EPiC Elementary,” he said. “That has been needed for a while. When the weather is nice, there is PE in the parking lot.”
Heritage Middle School, the oldest building in the district, needs renovations and remodeling, Bartlow said.
“These improvements will be impactful,” he said. “I have been with Dr. (Jeremy) Tucker (superintendent) and Steve Anderson at PTA meetings and people are asking about what will be updated at their specific building. It brings the issues to the forefront when we can tell them those specifics.”
Other needed districtwide improvements, district leaders said, are facility heating and cooling upgrades.
“We have aging systems,” Bartlow said. “If those are energy efficient, it frees up dollars to be used elsewhere.”
Other districtwide infrastructure improvements needed and leaders hope to pay for with approved bond funds are lighting upgrades, playgrounds, parking lot repairs, nurse office renovations and kitchen and cafeteria remodels. Specific building improvements include a South Valley Middle gym addition, a Discovery Middle gym addition and Liberty High tennis courts.
“We often think of school districts as being teachers, principals and students, but there are a lot of other people that make the district function,” Bartlow said. “We purchased the old Liberty Mid-Continent library to help with those support staff. The bus barn is crowded. IT needs space and that building will be a support building.”
Along with the bond issue, the district is asking voters for a levy transfer that will move 50 cents from the district debt service levy to the district operating levy, which as district leadership describes it, will free up additional funds to be used to attract and retain staff, Anderson said.
“The levy transfer is also impactful to staff and faculty,” Bartlow said. “These measures will help us manage our future.”
More details about contingency plans for how updates will be accomplished if the ballot questions are not approved by voters, length of debt payment extensions if they are approved and projected construction timelines will be published in a future edition of the Courier-Tribune before Election Day.
