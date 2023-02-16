Liberty board seeks voter approval on $100 million bond issue

New spaces will be created if the bond effort is approved and would be similar to added collaborative spaces such as the one seen at Liberty North.

Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Every few years the Liberty School District undertakes a facility master planning process where a demographer looks at enrollment projections and an architect conducts an evaluation of schools and facilities, said Steve Anderson, the district’s chief operating officer.

Last summer, district leadership held community forums, seeking input on district needs and facility improvements. By late December, the Liberty School Board voted to put a $120 million “no tax increase” bond issue in front of voters to pay for needed updates. Voters in the school district will decide the fate of the bond issue on the April ballot. While the amount of tax paid each year by taxpayers will not increase if the bond issue is passed, the number of years the district will pay the debt will be extended.

