While a staunch majority of the state’s top elected offices went to members of the GOP in the November general election, area state House and Senate district races were split across the Northland.
House District 12
Republican Josh Hurlbert took the majority of votes cast in the election for House District 12, serving Smithville, with 11,299 votes, or more than 65% of 22,871 ballots cast. Democrat Wade Kiefer claimed 8,000 votes. The return totals are based on uncertified results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
“It’s pretty clear that the Northland chose a conservative leadership this election,” Hurlbert said. “I look forward to serving Clay County and just making sure that I keep my campaign promises: working to help obtain all the potential that we have here in Clay County.”
House District 15
Maggie Nurrenbern won the Missouri House District 15 seat in the Nov. 3, election, based on uncertified return results from the Secretary of State’s Office and Clay County Election Board. The Democrat took in 58% of the unofficial vote county over Steve West, a Republican. The unofficial count has 18,211 votes cast in this district, which represents Gladstone and Kansas City North.
“More than anything, being at the polls, I was truly humbled by all the support,” she said. “In the fall, before COVID, I went canvassing door to door and probably knocked on 1,000 doors. Then I turned to calling people. I listened to people’s concerns.”
Nurrenbern said she is honored to have gained the support of Republicans and independents.
“I know I gained support from those folks who normally vote Republican,” she said. “I believe the margin of win comes partly from the other side of aisle. I keep that in mind as I believe in person over party and I truly believe that is how our community voted today. I am thrilled to earn their support in these partisan times. It proves to me that we all are aiming for the best interest of Gladstone and Kansas City North.”
Nurrenbern said she would like to be part of a statewide comprehensive COVID-19 recovery plan effort while in office.
“I plan to work across the aisle,” she said. “One of my strengths is as a coalition builder. We have a tough road ahead of us.”
House District 16
In the Missouri House District 16 representative race, Republican Chris Brown defeated Democrat James Shackelford with nearly 57% of the votes tallied. The unofficial count based on results from the Secretary of State’s office and Clay County Election Board had him ahead by more than 4,000 votes with a total of 15,650 votes to Shackleford’s 11,577.
Brown, a retired teacher, said he and his team had a message that resonated with voters.
“It’s that sort of kitchen table politics,” he said. “It’s about safe communities and good schools. It’s what families worry about here. I am a moderate Republican and I believe that played well with voters. I was in a tough race.”
Brown said he also believes his longevity within the district helped him at the polls.
“I have been part of this district for 30 years and people have known my family for years,” he explained. “As far as Jefferson City, I want to learn the system and see how to get things done. It’s going to be my time to soak it in and get educated. Education is important to me as well as job creation and infrastructure. Now it’s time to go to Jefferson City and start the next leg of this journey.”
House District 17
In the state representative race for District 17, incumbent Mark Ellebracht maintained his seat. The Democrat will return to Jefferson City for a third, two-year term.
He took 56% of the total ballots cast in the unofficial tally Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to uncertified results from the Clay County Election Board and the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. Of the 18,901 total votes, Ellebracht captured 10,527 to Republican challenger Brandt Vircks’ 8,374 votes.
The Democrat said he is honored to be reelected to the district that represents parts of Clay County including parts of Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Kansas City and Claycomo.
“I appreciate the chance to serve our community and do what is right by them,” he said. “I am deeply honored to get and maintain the voters’ trust as I prepare to head back to Jefferson City.”
Ellebracht said he hopes to continue to work across party lines to help keep the most vulnerable Missourians covered with appropriate insurance.
“We have been able to help those with mental health and developmental needs get the coverage they need,” he said. “It’s not a grandiose issue, but it is something we have done with both parties supporting the cause. I believe we can continue to move forward with issues such as this that resonate for both parties.”
Senate District 17
Based on uncertified returns from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, Democrat Lauren Arthur has been reelected to another term in Senate District 17 with 51,778 votes of 96,922 ballots cast Tuesday, Nov. 3, compared to Republican Mickey Younghanz’s 45,144 votes. The district includes Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Gladstone, North Kansas City and Kansas City North.
“I’m just really grateful to the voters who showed up and made their voices heard; and obviously to all of the poll workers and the board of election,” Arthur said Tuesday night. “This is a very difficult circumstance, to conduct an election during a pandemic. As far as I know, everything ran smoothly, and it’s a great night for democracy when people show up and weigh in on important issues.”
Arthur said she looks forward to getting back to work in Jefferson City.
“If anyone has an idea for legislation or a constituent service need, I’m available and ready to assist at any moment,” she said.
