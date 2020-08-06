Medicaid expansion narrowly passes in Missouri

As they wore masks to protect against COVID-19 at the polls, voters in the state narrowly passed expansion of health care Tuesday, Aug. 4, for low-income Missourians. According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office, “yes” votes for Medicaid expansion accounted for 51.7% of the 1,203,005 votes cast on the ballot question. In Clay County, voters passed the measure with nearly 60% of the 44,475 votes cast.