HOLT — Two familiar faces are facing off on the April ballot for Holt’s top elected office. Former Aldermen Leon Clifford and Betty Garton are each asking for city residents’ vote for election to the two-year mayoral term. The following are their answers to questions about biographical details as well as city issues. Answers are printed in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
What is the biggest issue facing Holt, and how, if elected, would you work to resolve it?
Clifford: “One of the biggest issues is the roads. We need money put away for the roads. We did that a couple years back, but they didn’t hold up very well. We need to concentrate on our roads some more.”
Garton: “Citizens have asked for better streets and police coverage so we have a couple of issues to concentrate on in the city. Grants need to be looked into for streets, and research needs to be done for the best police coverage for the city.”
Do city leaders adequately communicate information to residents about matters that affect them? If not, what will you work to change if elected?
Clifford: “I would work to get more and more people to come to a board meeting. I would do my best to get along with all the aldermen as it’s the aldermen who make all the decisions. I would also make sure we had meetings. The aldermen have not been able to get together and make decisions. I would try to communicate better with the aldermen.”
Garton: “This past year hasn’t been easy for communication. Hopefully we can get back to public meetings without all the restrictions. Our best form of communication is City Hall. The clerk is there for questions or she can forward any concerns to the board.”
Is the city doing an adequate job of maintaining infrastructure and providing public safety protection? If not, what would you work to change if elected?
Clifford: “I think they are doing just as well as anybody else. In terms of police, the sheriff’s department does as good a job. Clay County does a good job up here. We save money by having them. They are cost efficient and all good people."
In terms of infrastructure, Clifford said money will be freed up soon for the city to tackle projects.
“Our sewer is about to be paid off, but no one can quite tell me when that last sewer payment will be. That will be about $5,000 or $6,000 a month right there. That will put some more money in the budget.”
Garton: “Citizens have also asked for street lights and speed bumps to slow people down,” she said, adding if elected, there will be about three to six months of allowing for public input to “make our city better.”
“Research needs to be done on grants available and any help we can get from other organizations. We need to utilize any and all help to make our city grow. I welcome any and all input from citizens. If all plans go smoothly, I will be available every Wednesday at City Hall. We need to grow together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.