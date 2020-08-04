CLAY COUNTY — Current Clay County Clerk Megan Thompson solidly beat fellow Republicans Doug Ervin and Dan Troutz in the GOP primary for eastern county commissioner Tuesday, Aug. 4.
According to uncertified results from the county election board, Thompson captured more than 61%, a total of 7,722, of the 12,630 votes cast compared to Ervin’s 33% and Troutz’s 6%.
After her win, Thompson thanked Clay Countians for their vote of confidence in her, adding she plans to keep her promise of “ending corruption of the current commission” if elected to the four-year seat in the November general election. In November, Thompson will face the lone Democrat to run, Dustin Bell.
“I commend those who also ran in the Republican primary. It was a well-run and energetic campaign and I invite them to join me in our shared goal of cleaning up Clay County government," she said. “What unifies us far outweighs what divides us, and together, we can work toward a county government of which we can be proud.”
