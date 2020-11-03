CLAY COUNTY — Current County Clerk and Republican Megan Thompson will be the next Clay County eastern commissioner after handedly beating her Democratic opponent and political newcomer Dustin Bell.
Based on uncertified county election results, Thompson won nearly 65% of the 66,363 votes cast, a total of 43,091 votes. Bell captured roughly 35% with 23,272 votes.
“I’m humbled by the responsibility the community has placed in my hands. I will keep my promise to end the corruption on the Clay County Commission and work hard to support the men and women of law enforcement,” she said Tuesday, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.