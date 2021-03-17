CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville school districts, along with five others in the Kansas City metropolitan area, are being asked on the April ballot to extend the footprint of Metropolitan Community College.
Passage would subject property owners in the those districts to the Metropolitan Community College’s tax levy, which would mean a tax increase of 21.28¢ per $100 of assessed valuation.
According to the community college, the immediate benefit is students in newly attached school districts would see tuition rates drop to "in-district" rates. According to the college's spring 2021 report, tuition was $107 per credit hour for in-district students and $198 for out-of-district students.
