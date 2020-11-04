The Republican party came away from the state’s November general election winning big, capturing many elections to the state’s top governmental seats. The following breakdown of race results are based on uncertified results as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.
Local election authorities have two weeks after the election to report their certified results to the Secretary of State, and the Secretary’s Office must certify the state results by Dec. 8.
Governor
In a race where almost 3 million people cast votes, incumbent Mike Parson, a Republican, retained the gubernatorial seat. He first took office when former Gov. Eric Greitens stepped down due to a scandal. Parson carried about 57% of the 2,996,524 total cast, besting his closest running mate, Democrat Nicole Galloway and her 41% capture of votes cast. Other party candidates on the ballot included Rik Combs, a Libertarian, and Jerome Bauer from the Green Party.
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Kehoe, a Republican, will maintains his seat as the state’s lieutenant governor. Kehoe brought in 58% of the 2,947,936 votes cast. Democrat Alissa Canady netted 39% of the vote. The remaining 3% of total votes were divided between Bill Slantz, Libertarian, and Kelley Dragoo, Green Party member.
Secretary of State
John ‘Jay’ Ashcroft will continue in his current office as secretary of state. The Republican brought in 61% of the 2,955,655 total votes cast while Yinka Faleti, Democrat, netted 36%. The remaining three candidates — Carl Freese, Libertarian; Paul Lehmann, Green Party; and Paul Venable, Constitution Party — carried the remaining percentage of votes cast.
State Treasurer
Republican Scott Fitzpatrick received 59% of the 2,932,553 votes cast in the state treasurer race. Democrat Vicki Englund took 38% of votes while Libertarian Nick Kasoff and Joseph Civetti of the Green Party took less than 3% of votes combined.
Attorney General
Republican Eric S. Schmitt will continue serving as the state’s attorney general after he garnered 59% of the 2,935,012 votes cast. Rich Finneran, Democrat, netted 38% of the vote while Libertarian Kevin Babcock pulled in the remaining 3%.
Area U.S. Representatives
One of only two Democrats marking U.S. House election wins to represent the state at the federal level on Tuesday, Nov. 3 was area U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, who represents District 5 in United States House of Representatives. He retained his U.S. House seat with 59% of the 349,523 total votes cast.
Republican Sam Graves handily retained his U.S. House District 6 seat with 67% of the 385,800 total votes cast.
