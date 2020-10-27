More than 70% county voter turnout expected

CLAY COUNTY — Officials with the Clay County Election Board expect a high voter turnout this November with the ballot packed with a presidential race, state and county races and key issues like Amendment 3 or Clean Missouri and Question 1, a proposed county constitution.
The county election board’s Republican Director Patty Lamb estimates more than 70% of the county’s more than 165,000 registered voters will cast ballots in the general election.
“It’s going to be a big turnout,” she said.
As of earlier this month, the election board was handling an average of 500 to 600 absentee ballots per day with more than 21,000 absentee mail-in and walk-in requests made.
“We are doing thousands per day online,” Lamb said.
In the last presidential election, the county saw more than 65% voter turnout, but Lamb said tens of thousands of new registrations for this election have been processed.
Since Aug. 1, Lamb said there have been more than 11,000 new voters registered, with the registrations running the demographic gamut. Of those new registrations, roughly 3,000 are those aged 18 to 25, 4,300 are aged 26 to 40 and roughly 3,600 are those 41 and older.
“Lots of young voters requested absentee, but we also have a lot of people coming in to vote absentee,” Lamb said.
With the high number of registrations and votes being cast, Lamb said voters should still be assured their ballots are safe. Safety measures in place each election cycle include having poll workers deliver sealed ballot boxes to the election authority on election night, this year on Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots, the election director said, are being stored in a locked and fireproof vault.
When it comes time to count ballots, Lamb said data is downloaded to a standalone computer that has a singular purpose and that is not hooked up to the internet to limit the possibility of hacking.
Ensuring votes cast are counted and counted properly is a paramount responsibility of the election board. The accuracy of ballot tabulators was called into question during this year’s primary when a full verification recount was initiated after election directors discovered a programming error with tabulators that impacted six Democratic races and 21 voting precincts. The only opposed race impacted was the western commissioner race, which, based on unofficial poll results, had outgoing county Assessor Cathy Rinehart as the winner.
Once a recount of votes was done, the official winner was outgoing state Rep. Jon Carpenter. Carpenter faces current county Collector Lydia McEvoy in the general election.
The integrity of the primary was not at risk, Lamb said at the time, because all votes were accessible and properly counted during the verification process, but the matter left doubts in the minds of some voters and officeholders in the county with some taking to social media to question what would be done to ensure safety ahead of the general election.
Since then, Adkins, the vendor of the tabulators used in the county, investigated how the issue occurred. Lamb said the incident was isolated and that the vendor has done more machine testing and changed protocols to ensure the issue is not repeated this election cycle.
In addition, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lamb said there are other safety protocols like masks being required while voting in person, sanitization procedures, practicing of physical distancing and protective barriers installed in the election authority office to help mitigate the spread of the virus to election volunteers, election board staff and voters.
"We are doing everything we can think of to make this process as smooth and easy as possible,” she said.
