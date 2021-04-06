LIBERTY — Kelley Wrenn Pozel will take the Liberty City Council's Second Ward seat that will be vacated by Rae Moore, who decided not to run for reelection.
Pozel took 43% of the 718 votes cast Tuesday, April 6, in the unofficial count from the Clay County Election Board.
“I have been so overwhelmed,” she said of her win after returns came in. “I woke up election morning and felt like I had won already. I have made new friends. I am so grateful that I will get to be on the council to represent the ward and the city. I am just very happy.”
Pozel, who has served on the Liberty Historic District Review Commission, believes her experience helped sway voters.
“I believe my authenticity also helps,” she explained. “What you see is what you get. I am who I am, and want to be myself as I serve others. I am also hopeful that my credentials such as a Moms Demand Action leader helped too. I can’t downplay what I am involved in.”
Pozel said she will continue to speak for the removal of the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery.
“I am honored to have been supported by Clay Countians for Inclusion,” she said.
Pozel will take the oath of office Monday, April 12.
“I want to learn and I need to educate myself on the council processes,” she said. “I know the city staff will be helpful, but there is a learning curve. I want to continue to be a voice for inclusivity as well. I want to hear from all people in town; … minorities, the LGBTQ+ community and more.”
