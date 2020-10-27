CLAY COUNTY — Covering parts of Kansas City North outside of Liberty with district lines up to Interstate 435 and past U.S. Highway 169, Missouri House District 16 is a large district in the Northland. As Rep. Noel Shull is being termed limited out of office, the representative seat is open to two challengers, Republican Chris Brown and Democrat James Schackleford.
Each candidate was sent a questionnaire asking the same district-related questions and allowed a 50-word limit per answer for fairness in length to both candidates. Answers longer than 50 words are cut off at the end of the closest sentence with an ellipsis (...) in place of the rest of the answer.
The answers are listed in alphabetical order of candidate last name.
Missouri voters approved Clean Missouri, a constitutional amendment, in 2018 that included state redistricting and ethics changes. Now voters will take on the issue again this November with Amendment 3. Do you support the new Clean Missouri effort on the November ballot? Why or why not?
Brown: "I do generally support it. The concern I would have is how the redistricting is to be done. And the concern is more of a practical/legal concern than ideological. The courts have been clear on what criteria redistricting should follow in terms of district shape and size. Anytime districts are set up in a compact and contiguous manner, as required by the courts, it is almost impossible to avoid party concentrations. …"
Shackelford: "No, I do not support Amendment 3 on the November ballot. We Missourians passed Clean Missouri two years ago for a reason. When our districts are redrawn next year, they must be drawn in a nonpartisan manner, removed from party politics. We Missourians deserve better than Amendment 3. We need Clean Missouri."
Gov. Mike Parson cut $12.3 million from the public education foundation formula. Higher education also took a hit with $46.3 million in combined cuts to community colleges and universities. The governor said the state’s economy was ravaged by the coronavirus. In light of the pandemic, how would you recommend education be funded going forward?
Brown: "As well as the Missouri budget can allow. Obviously, as a 32-year teacher, I will fight to appropriate as much money from the budget for education, in particular K-12."
Shackelford: "Our education system and its budget must be fully funded each and every year, and we also must increase that budget to what it was a few years ago. If we want to actually make education a top priority, we must begin with always fully funding its budget."
Roads and bridges continue to need repairs throughout the state. How should the state address infrastructure needs in the coming year?
Brown: "Again, it comes down to money and priority. I think infrastructure should be a monumental priority for the legislature. Grant money, money within the budget should be prioritized to put Missourians to work improving our roads, highways and bridges."
Shackelford: "The state can address these needs by prioritizing them and by allocating funds towards making these much needed repairs. The strategies the state has taken the past few years have not been enough."
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Missouri hard, resulting in thousands of deaths and more than 166,000 reported cases since the pandemic began. How would you rate the state’s response and what would you advocate to change, if anything, if you are elected.
Brown: "I think Missouri, comparatively speaking, has done fine. Could all states possibly have done more? Sure. Is hindsight always going to be 20/20? Probably. I think the legislature needs to support state, county, municipalities, and frontline health workers in the most proactive way possible and ensure these organizations have the necessary resources to continue the fight against COVID."
Shackelford: "I would rate the response from our state and our leaders very poor. Starting with our governor, Missouri’s reaction to the pandemic was reactionary and has remained reactionary to this day. The lack of response has caused the delay in our recovery efforts, not just in our economy, but in our societies as well."
