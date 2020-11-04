CLAY COUNTY — Current Deputy Assessor Tracy Baldwin will be the next county assessor after winning the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Based on unofficial results from the county election board, Baldwin, a Republican, captured more than 57% of the 121,562 total votes cast with 70,158 votes in his favor. Cantwell, a Democrat, captured 51,404, or roughly 42% of the votes cast.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said Baldwin. “I’m glad to see all the hard work my team and all my supporters put in has paid off. It’s truly an honor to have so many supporters in the county. Now all that is left to do is what I enjoy doing, getting to work for the assessor’s office and try to make it the best assessor’s office in the state.”
