SMITHVILLE — As the same number of candidates filed for as many seats are open on the Smithville School Board, there will be no April election for the district.
The two candidates who filed for the two open seats are incumbent Ian Saxton, who will retain his seat; and Jeff Bloemker, a former city alderman who will replace outgoing board member Wade Kiefer, who did not file for reelection.
Both Saxton and Bloemker will serve a three-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.