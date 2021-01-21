LIBERTY — There will be no election for the Liberty School Board as two have filed for the two open seats on the April ballot.
Incumbent Nick Bartlow will retain his seat and newcomer Jeffrey Andrew Marriott will replace outgoing board member David Evans, who did not file for reelection.
Both men will serve a three-year term.
