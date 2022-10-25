CLAY COUNTY — This week, registered voters throughout Clay County will be receiving information in their mailboxes about how to vote, what has changed in requirements along with details about polling locations and QR codes to take voters to sample ballots.

“We have been sharing these details on Facebook, but now not everyone looks on the web or uses the internet,” said Tiffany Francis, the Democrat director for the Clay County Board of Elections. “The more information we can get out before they go to the polls, the better the awareness will be.” 

