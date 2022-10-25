No-excuse absentee voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 7, the day before the general election. During this two-week period, a Clay County voter can go to the Clay County Election Board office or Clay County Annex and cast an absentee ballot in person for any reason.
No-excuse absentee voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 7, the day before the general election. During this two-week period, a Clay County voter can go to the Clay County Election Board office or Clay County Annex and cast an absentee ballot in person for any reason.
Metro Creative
Voters will need to bring a photo ID to vote now that the Voter ID law has taken effect. Accepted identification is a state- or federally-issued photo ID. Student IDs will not be accepted.
CLAY COUNTY — This week, registered voters throughout Clay County will be receiving information in their mailboxes about how to vote, what has changed in requirements along with details about polling locations and QR codes to take voters to sample ballots.
“We have been sharing these details on Facebook, but now not everyone looks on the web or uses the internet,” said Tiffany Francis, the Democrat director for the Clay County Board of Elections. “The more information we can get out before they go to the polls, the better the awareness will be.”
No-excuse absentee voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 7, the day before the general election.
“During this two-week period, a voter can come to our office or the Annex and vote in person,” Francis said. “With the new house bill, a person can vote early during this timeframe with no excuse. We won’t ask the reason; we will simply let them vote. You find that a lot of people want to vote early. They want to get in and out without standing in a long line the day of election.”
Francis said she has no idea what sort of turnout will take place this election cycle, but reminds voters they will need to bring a photo ID to vote now that the Voter ID law has taken effect. Accepted identification is a state- or federally-issued photo ID.
“We are no longer taking out-of-state driver’s licenses,” Francis said. “It’s now a Missouri’s driver’s license, a Missouri nondriver's license, a military ID or a passport. No longer will we accept a student ID, voter ID card or utility bill.”
An expired ID will not be accepted if it expired before Nov. 3, 2020. If a voter doesn't have an accepted form of ID, they will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot, which will be counted if the person comes back to the polling place on Election Day with an accepted ID or if the voter's signature matches the signature on the voter's registration card.
“Again, this awareness it to make sure that people show up at the polls or to vote absentee with the proper ID,” she said. “It’s hard when people show up to vote, but then have to return home to get that ID.”
The last day to register was Oct. 12. However, a new law established in Missouri now says that if a voter moves within the state, county to county, the voter is eligible to vote in the new county even if they didn’t get registered before the cutoff date, Francis explained.
“These individuals must come to the election board to register and cast that vote,” she said. “It’s being viewed more as address change than a registration change. It’s hard when we would have to turn people away. They sign an oath that they didn’t vote in the previous county. No one wants to tell a voter they can’t; it’s nice that we have that option for Missouri voters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.