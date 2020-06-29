Northland Coalition hosts virtual legislative forum

Volunteers of the Northland Coalition will host a virtual legislative forum from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 15.
“We are inviting the community to join us for this chance to hear their candidates address substance use and mental health issues affecting our youth and communities,” said Emily Barnes, a community prevention specialist with Tri-County Mental Health Services.
The forum will provide each attending state representative and senate candidate an opportunity to respond to a randomly selected questions focused on substance use and mental health issues impacting Clay, Platte and Ray counties.
Following the question and answer period, attendees and candidates will break out into specific “Zoom rooms” where each candidate will address specific, previously submitted questions from the community.
Pre-registration is required for this free event. Anyone interested in registering can do so by visiting the coalition’s website at www.northlandcoalition.com and clicking on 2020 Legislative Forum under the "Upcoming Events" tab.
Each registrant will receive a confirmation email and the link a week prior to the event with information to facilitate joining. Cancellations must be received by noon July 14 by calling or emailing Barnes at emilyb@tri-countymhs.org or (816) 468-0400, option 5, ext. 383.
The Northland Coalition is composed of volunteers from Clay, Platte and Ray counties committed to fighting alcohol and drug misuse among Northland youth, states a press release.
The coalition receives funding and support from Tri-County Mental Health Services, the Division of Behavioral Health, the United Way, Clay County Children Services Fund and the Clay, Platte, Ray Mental Health Tax Levy Board.
