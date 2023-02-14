Voters in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will get a chance to decide on a 3% local sales tax on recreational marijuana sold at dispensaries in the cities on the April 4 ballot. This sales tax, if approved, would be in addition to other taxes like county sales tax.
Kearney
Kearney currently has one dispensary. Tax funds, if approved, would be used for city police force training, said Mayor Randy Pogue.
“Recreational marijuana passing will provide some changes and challenges for our police department. Our municipal attorney and prosecutor have already been working with our officers on some of those changes, but it’s going to require some additional training and ongoing training for how they detect drivers under the influence,” said Pogue. “… The way that they could or could not get probable cause is going to change how they do their jobs. So, we plan to utilize any new funds that would be created by the tax, if passed, to help with all of that.”
Pogue said if passed, he would also like to see funds utilized for more police crisis intervention training, to better assist residents who may be going through a mental health crisis when 911 is called and arrive on scene.
As for how much revenue is expected to be generated if the tax passes, Pogue said it’s unknown as the city’s only dispensary just started recreational sales this month and there is no historical data to compare. The tax would not apply to medical sales.
“We haven’t confidentially been able to put a number on it,” he said.
According to Kearney City Administrator Shelia Ernzen, dispensaries ask clients upon the check-in process whether they are a recreational customer or medical patient to determine if the added tax would be applied. That information is recorded electronically and passed along to the state’s health and senior services department, which then determines which revenues are generated from recreational sales around the state. That number is then provided to cities.
Liberty
In Liberty, the plan is to use tax revenue for public safety needs. City Administrator Curt Wenson said preliminary projections are that this 3% sales tax would generate approximately $300,000 based on two existing marijuana dispensaries in Liberty.
While the words “retail sales of adult-use marijuana” are in the ballot language, the tax, if passed, would apply only to recreational sales.
Wenson said the funds collected would be placed in the public safety sales tax fund, which is overseen by a committee to monitor the funds and make sure the funds are spent following voter intent. The revenue, if approved, could aid in recruiting and retention for police, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and 911 dispatchers, said city leaders.
Smithville
Like other cities, Smithville’s tax would only apply to recreational sales, if it is approved.
City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said based on estimates from Missouri Municipal League, $150,000 in tax revenues is projected to be generated per outlet per year if voters approve the added tax. Smithville has one dispensary.
“Funds will go into the general fund, but they will be accounted for and reviewed separately on an annual basis,” she said. ”Staff anticipates tracking that separately and use will be determined annually through the budget process.”
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
