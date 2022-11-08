November election first under new voting laws

A poll worker helps a Clay County voter at the election board office at 100 W. Mississippi Street in downtown Liberty Tuesday, Nov. 8. Workers said the polling location remained busy all day with a steady stream of voters casting ballots.
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Election Board has been a hive of activity in recent weeks as voters are casting their ballots under Missouri’s new voting laws.
Thanks to the new law that went into effect ahead of this election cycle, how voters can cast their ballots and what proof of identification is needed at the polls changed. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law this summer requiring photo identification to vote. Acceptable forms of ID include a non-expired Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a nonexpired military ID or veteran’s ID card, a nonexpired United States passport or another unexpired photo ID issued by the United States or Missouri.
“We are no longer taking out-of-state driver’s licenses,” Tiffany Francis, the Democrat director for the Clay County Board of Elections told the Courier-Tribune in a previous interview. “It’s now a Missouri’s driver’s license, a Missouri nondriver’s license, a military ID or a passport. No longer will we accept a student ID, voter ID card or utility bill.”
If a voter doesn’t have an accepted form of ID, they will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot, which will be counted if the person comes back to the polling place on Election Day with an accepted ID or if the voter’s signature matches the signature on the voter’s registration card, said Francis. Those casting a provisional ballot will receive a stub from the envelope with instructions on how to verify if the person’s vote was counted.
“Again, this awareness it to make sure that people show up at the polls or to vote absentee with the proper ID,” she said, adding ahead of the election the election board sent information to registered voters about changes.
Another change to voting procedures ahead of this election cycle is the permanent allowance of no-excuse, in-person absentee voting, which runs for two weeks prior to an election and ends the day before Election Day. This election cycle, between Oct. 25 and Monday, Nov. 7, registered Clay County voters were allowed to cast in-person, absentee ballots at the election board office or the Clay County Annex without a reason for casting an absentee ballot.
“With the new House bill, a person can vote early during this timeframe with no excuse. We won’t ask the reason; we will simply let them vote,” said Francis. “You find that a lot of people want to vote early. They want to get in and out without standing in a long line the day of election.”
This no-excuse voting is in addition to the previously and still-allowed absentee voting by mail. This absentee voting began in September for this election cycle and requires voters to request a ballot in advance from their local election authority in person, by mail, by fax or by email. Spouses, parents and children may complete an absentee ballot application in person, on behalf of the voter who wishes to vote absentee. Absentee voting by mail is allowed for the following reasons: absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which the voter is registered to vote; incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on Election Day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address; religious belief or practice; employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker or a member of law enforcement; incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained; and certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 of law because of safety concerns.
Mail-in or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by the election authority no later than 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to any election.
With the changes in allowance of early voting for any reason and because of the full ballot of local and state candidates and questions posed to voters, Clay County Election board authorities expected high voter turnout Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Patty Lamb, Republican director for the Clay County Board of Elections, projected a 60% overall voter turnout. There are 176,628 registered voters in the county.
Absentee ballots, whether cast as part of the new no-excuse, in-person absentee voting or absentee ballots cast by mail, will be reported in election results Tuesday night in the county collectively as absentee votes. Those votes, Lamb said, will typically be the first results returned in reporting.
Lamb also said more than 8,500 absentee ballots were requested for the election and as of last week, more than 7,700 had been returned. All told, Lamb projected about 12,000 absentee ballots will be cast in the Nov. 8 election, which is slightly higher than the nearly 9,000 cast in the 2018 midterm election.
Election returns will be reported live by the Courier-Tribune and sister publication Gladstone Dispatch on their respective social media platforms at they come in –MyCourierTribune and GladstoneDispatch on Facebook and @myCTnews and @gladstonemonews on Twitter. Results with reactions from local winners will also be published online at MyCourierTribune.com and GladstoneDispatch.com and in this week’s print editions, available at vendors Thursday, Nov. 10.
