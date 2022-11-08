November election first under new voting laws

A poll worker helps a Clay County voter at the election board office at 100 W. Mississippi Street in downtown Liberty Tuesday, Nov. 8. Workers said the polling location remained busy all day with a steady stream of voters casting ballots.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Election Board has been a hive of activity in recent weeks as voters are casting their ballots under Missouri’s new voting laws.

Thanks to the new law that went into effect ahead of this election cycle, how voters can cast their ballots and what proof of identification is needed at the polls changed. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law this summer requiring photo identification to vote. Acceptable forms of ID include a non-expired Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a nonexpired military ID or veteran’s ID card, a nonexpired United States passport or another unexpired photo ID issued by the United States or Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.