GLADSTONE — Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern will be heading back to Jefferson City for her second term in the Missouri House after taking 53% of the 12,943 votes cast in House District 15 in Clay County. Vote counts are based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board.
Democrat Nurrenbern took 6,906 total votes in the uncertified count. Adam Richardson, the Republican challenger, garnered 5,521 votes or 43%. Steve West, who ran as an Independent, brought in 516 votes or 4%.
Nurrenbern said the results speak to the moderation the area wants to see in Jefferson City over extremism.
"I heard at the polls that voters want to see issues addressed rather than cultural war concerns," she said. "I also knocked on thousands of doors. Our families want to see a voice of reason. We talked about concerns like quality schools and how teacher pay in the state is one of the lowest in the nation. Or how roads and bridges are desperately in need of repair. Then there are the gun deaths in the state."
Nurrenbern, as well as the rest of the Democrats, will head to Jefferson City on Thursday for caucus. She said she would be happy to remain on the committees she is currently on.
"I really want to stay on the budget committee," she said. "We have two jobs. One takes place every 10 years and that is congressional redistricting. The other is the annual budget."
Nurrenbern wants to see funds directed to mental health.
"It's a vital state service and I am proud that there is bipartisan support to address these needs," she said. "Infrastructure is also critical."
Nurrenbern believes as a member of the elementary and secondary education committee, she has to "deal with the firehose coming after public education."
She is also part of a task force that is led by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin, chair of the Senate education committee. The task force is examining the needs and challenges for child care.
"Our children deserve the best education in the state," she said. "An informed citizenry is paramount."
