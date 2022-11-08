GLADSTONE — Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern will be heading back to Jefferson City for her second term in the Missouri House after taking 53% of the 12,943 votes cast in House District 15 in Clay County. Vote counts are based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board.

Democrat Nurrenbern took 6,906 total votes in the uncertified count. Adam Richardson, the Republican challenger, garnered 5,521 votes or 43%. Steve West, who ran as an Independent, brought in 516 votes or 4%.

