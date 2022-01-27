LIBERTY — American Public Square at Jewell offers a virtual program titled, “Disrupting American Politics: Will our Democracy outlast our two-party system?” Thursday, Jan. 27.
The event will have three panelists: Benjamin Ginsburg, a legal advocate for the Republican party and candidates across the nation; Benjamin Singer, CEO of Show Me Integrity, an organization focused on creating a more effective, ethical government; and Greg Vonnahme, associate professor and chair of University of Missouri-Kansas City's Political Science Department.
The conversation will cover the complexities of the two-party system and current approaches to elections, states a release. There will be discussions on alternative electoral models and what it would mean to disrupt the current model. This Signature Series program will also look at emerging models of election reform and legislative representation to consider whether any of them stand a chance at changing the political landscape in America.
This event will be moderated by Ambassador Allan Katz, APS Founder and CEO. To register for the 6 p.m. virtual event, visit americanpublicsquare.org/event/disruptingamericanpolitics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.