CLAY COUNTY — Thanks to passage of the county constitution and statewide congressional redistricting, voting this primary cycle may bring confusion for some voters along with a long list of candidates to choose from for county, state and federal offices. The following is a rundown of what is on the ballot. In addition to this recap, in-depth coverage of local races and issues can be found online at MyCourierTribune.com.
In the primary, voters will be able to cast a ballot in a single party with the exception of the county commission races, which are now nonpartisan races. The winner of each party’s primary for a given office will advance to the November election. In Clay County, there are ballots for Libertarian candidates, the Constitution party, Republicans and Democrats.
Election Day for the current/primary election cycle is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Polling sites are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to check their new voter registration cards sent out earlier this election cycle as some polling locations changed.
"Kearney now has five instead of four. Also, those in Glenaire in Liberty no longer have their own. They now go to the community center. There are also changes in Gladstone and the Kansas City areas," said Tiffany Francis, Democrat director for Clay County Election Board. "Look at your voter ID card and call us if you need help." The election board can be reached by calling 415-VOTE (8683).
In addition to polling locations near voters' residential areas, all registered county voters can cast their ballots on Election Day at the Vote Center on Metropolitan Community College's Maple Woods campus at 2601 NE Barry Road.
Constitution and Libertarian parties
The only race on the Constitution primary ballot is for U.S. senator and the only candidate is Paul Venable. On the Libertarian ticket, there is one candidate each for U.S. Senate with Jonathan Dine, state auditor with John A. Hartwig Jr., U.S. representative for the Fifth District with Robin Dominick and Sixth District in the U.S. House with Edward A. “Andy” Maidment.
Republican and Democrat races
After the longest and most contentious debate of the previous General Assembly session, Missouri legislators finally agreed on new redistricting maps that Gov. Mike Parson signed in May. The related bill revises the state’s eight congressional district boundaries. With redistricting, there are nine counties that shifted almost wholly or entirely into new districts. Boundaries shifted in the five large-population counties that were previously split.
Clay County is part of the Fifth and Sixth U.S. House districts. With redistricting, the fifth lost rural counties of Saline, Ray and Lafayette, and the lines outside Kansas City in Jackson and Clay counties shifted, impacting what is now an area represented by U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat. He is up for reelection this cycle and faces primary opposition from Maite Salazar. Republican primary candidates for the Fifth District U.S. House seat are Jerry W. Barham, Herschel L Young and Jacob Turk.
The Sixth District, the state’s largest, now covers most of the area north of the Missouri River and all but the counties adjacent to the river in northeast Missouri. The Sixth District is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican up for reelection this cycle. He faces primary opposition from Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz, John Dady and Christopher Ryan. Democratic primary candidates for the U.S. House seat are Henry Martin, Charles West and Michael Howard.
In a jam-packed Republican race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat, voters will choose one from 21 candidates: Patrick A. Lewis, Erich Schmitt, Billy Long, Eric Greitens, Bernie Mowinski, C.W. Gardner, Deshon Porter, Vicky Hartzler, Dave Sims, Mark McCloskey, Eric McElroy, Dennis Lee Chilton, Robert Allen, Dave Schatz, Hartford Tunnell, Kevin C. Schepers, Ricky Joiner, Robert Olson, Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. Darrell Leon McClanahan III and Curtis D. Vaughn. The winner will face the winner from other parties on the November general election ballot. In the Democratic primary, there are 11 candidates: Lewis Rolen, Gene Ross, Carla Coffee Wright, Josh Shipp, Spencer Toder, Lucas Kunce, Jewel Kelly, Clarence “Clay” Taylor, Pat Kelly, Trudy Busch Valentine and Ronald “Ron” William Harris.
For state auditor, Republican primary voters will choose between David Gregory and Scott Fitzpatrick.
Missouri House Districts are also feeling the sting of change after redistricting. While minor changes to boundaries in House Districts 12, 15 and 16 will impact Clay County voters, some of the biggest changes in boundaries comes to those previously in Missouri House Districts 12, 17 and 38.
Areas of Smithville and around Smithville Lake are no longer part of House District 12 and are now in House District 8. This area is currently represented by Josh Hurlbert, a Republican up for reelection. In addition, according to Clay County Election Board, a slew of Liberty voters once in Missouri House District 17, currently represented by Democrat Mark Ellebracht, will now be in House District 38. And, many of those previously in House District 38, like those around Kearney and Excelsior Springs, will now be part of House District 39. Missouri District 38 is currently represented by Republican Doug Richey, who will now shift to District 39.
Of these districts, only House District 38 has a contested race with the Republican primary ballot. With no other party contenders, it meaning voters will choose between Republicans Chris Lonsdale and Eben Hall to be their next state representative.
County commission
In addition to changes for representation in the statehouse, Clay County voters will be changing the number of Clay County Commissioners. With passage in 2020 of the county constitution, the number of commissioners moves from three to seven and the election is considered nonpartisan.
Voters in the Aug. 2 primary will choose one of five candidates for an at-large eastern commissioner seat that carries a two-year term from candidates James “Jim” Shrimpton, JoAnn Lawson, Scott Hayes, Noel Shull and Steve Wolcott.
Voters will also choose one from four eastern commissioner seat 2 candidates. This seat carries a four-year term. Candidates are Jay R. Johnson, Sherry C. Duffett, Lynn Spalding and Vern Windsor.
As with eastern seats, those in the western county district will pick one from western at-large candidates and one from those vying for election to the new western seat 2 position.
Western at-large candidates are Jason Withington, Josiah Bechthold and Kenneth Jamison. This seat carries a two-year term. Western seat 2 candidates are Rodney Phillips, Sharon Spero and Scott Wagner. This seat carries a four-year term.
In these commissioner elections, if one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, he/she will automatically be elected and no general election will be held. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters in each race will move on to the general election in November.
As only two men filed for presiding commissioner, Dan Troutz and incumbent Jerry Nolte, no primary election for that four-year seat will take place and both candidates will appear on the November general election ballot.
Other ballot issues
In addition to voting for county, state and federal offices, voters in Claycomo will decide whether to approve the village becoming a fourth-class city. The ballot question reads, “Shall the Village of Claycomo, Missouri, become a City of the Fourth Class?”
Voters in the Liberty Hills area will decide if a sewer district should be created. The ballot question reads, “Shall there be created in Clay County, State of Missouri, a Reorganized Common Sewer District known as ‘Liberty Hills Reorganized Common Sewer District’ for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving and equipping a common sewer system, laying main and lateral collection lines, and establishing such other facilities as may be required to provide collection and treatment of wastewater to individuals residing or doing business within an area of Clay County?”
Coverage of all race returns and reactions from local race winners will be reported live on election night on the Courier-Tribune and sister publication Gladstone Dispatch's website and social media feeds.
