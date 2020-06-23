CLAY COUNTY — While spring elections were moved this year due to the coronavirus pandemic to early June, the coming primary slated for Aug. 4 remains set.
The voter registration deadline for the primary election is July 8. On the ballot will be contested party races for county and a state offices as well as ballot questions on issues impacting Smithville schools and state Medicaid expansion.
Democrat Director of the Clay County Election Board Tiffany Francis said the easiest way to register is online at s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterregistration.
“With the license bureau opening back up, and hopefully the libraries will open back up by then, they will also offer ways to get registered in person. Of course, our office will take registrations,” she said. The Clay County Election Board office is located at 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty.
Absentee ballots
Voters who are already registered, can request an absentee ballot. The window to request an absentee ballot began Tuesday, June 23, and must be received by July 22.
Registered Missourians who expect to be prevented from going to their polling place on Election Day may vote absentee for several reasons including absence from their jurisdiction, incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability and includes that person's caregiver, religious belief or practice, employment as an election authority and for voters in the at-risk population for contracting or transmitting COVID-19.
At-risk voters include those who: are 65 years or older, live in a licensed long-term care facility, have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, have serious heart conditions, are are immunocompromised, have diabetes, liver disease or chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis.
Voters can request absentee ballots from their local election authority in person, by mail, by fax or by email. Spouses, parents and children of these voters may complete an absentee ballot application in person on behalf of the voter who wishes to vote absentee.
Voters can vote by absentee in the office of the local election authority until 5 p.m. the night before the election.
Absentee ballots may or may not need to be notarized, depending on the reason you vote absentee. These ballots can be returned by mail or in person. Mail-in ballots can be requested in person or by mail only. Mail-in ballots must be notarized.
Republican Director Patty Lamb said she and Francis are projecting around 35% voter turnout for the August primary.
To aid voters seeking early voting, the Clay County Annex will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 20 to 31, at 1901 NE 48 St., Kansas City, for absentee voting. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, both the Election Board office and the Annex will be open for absentee voting. The last day to absentee vote in person is Aug. 3 at the Election Board office.
For an absentee ballot, send a request to Clay County Board of Elections, 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty, MO, 64068. The request can also be faxed to 792-5334 or emailed to absentee@claycoelections.com.
