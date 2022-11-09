Election Day picture

Steady lines of voters, like this one at Fairview Christian Church in Gladstone, were seen at polling locations across Clay County on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voter turnout for Clay County was high, with more than 50% of registered county voters casting votes.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.

Passage means the county will drop its commercial property surtax by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from $1.59 to $1.44, making it the same as Jackson County’s surtax rate. Prior to passage, Clay County Auditor Victor Hurlbert said the county’s commercial property surtax was the highest in the Kansas City metro area and third highest in the state behind St. Louis county and city.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

