Steady lines of voters, like this one at Fairview Christian Church in Gladstone, were seen at polling locations across Clay County on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voter turnout for Clay County was high, with more than 50% of registered county voters casting votes.
CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
Passage means the county will drop its commercial property surtax by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from $1.59 to $1.44, making it the same as Jackson County’s surtax rate. Prior to passage, Clay County Auditor Victor Hurlbert said the county’s commercial property surtax was the highest in the Kansas City metro area and third highest in the state behind St. Louis county and city.
Overall surtax revenues to the county, the auditor said, are $17 million out of about $500 million in property tax revenues.
“It’s roughly 3.4% of total property tax revenues,” Hurlbert said in a previous Courier-Tribune interview, adding about 20% of the county’s total assessed valuation comes from commercial property. Commercial property surtax was established by the state in 1985 to replace inventory taxes. Instead of calculating the total value of a business’s inventory, which can fluctuate annually, Missouri uses property values that are more consistent. For commercial property owners in Clay County, this means there is an additional surtax on commercial property above property taxes all property owners pay.
Prop A has been a source of division among leaders in Clay County with some city and other taxing entity leaders like school officials against the measure while some of those in elected office and who were running for elected county office on the November were in favor of it. Those against the measure included Western Clay County Commissioner Jon Carpenter, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong and North Kansas City School District Superintendent Dan Clemens. DeLong said passages means hundreds of thousands of dollars will be cut from budgets.
“It will cut approximately $750,000 in funding to my children’s school district and over $84,000 in funding to the police, fire, parks and library that serve and protect my family in North Kansas City,” he wrote in a letter to the editor of the Courier-Tribune ahead of the election.
Ahead of the election, Carpenter spoke with The Kansas City Beacon about Prop A and why he was against the measure, saying a 10% reduction in a tax rate with Prop A passage will result in 10% less revenue. As property values continue to increase in the county, the lost revenue will increase as well, he contended.
In the county commission meeting where commissioners voted 2-1 to place Proposition A on the ballot, Carpenter expressed concern that passage would result in a shifting tax burden where taxing jurisdictions like cities and school districts will need to make up the lost revenue by raising their tax levy. As a result, homeowners would end up paying a greater share of the tax burden than in years prior, he argued.
School and city leaders in Liberty, Kearney’s mayor and stakeholders in the Mid-Continent Public Library system all shared concerns ahead of the election about potential losses in revenues with passage.
“For us, for the very first year, it would be around $100,000,” Liberty City Administrator Curt Wenson told the CT before Election Day. “But I think what’s important for readers to know, is that is year No. 1. If we have any more development to occur in the future, the deficit will get bigger.”
“It’s hard to do more with less, especially when residents demand good services from the county and municipalities,” said Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue ahead of the election, adding as mayor and a local banker, he hasn’t heard of one business or developer choosing not to come to Clay County as a result of the surtax rate.
“I think it’s interesting that this is the approach. If it’s really about providing tax relief and really about looking at ways to be more competitive and attract more business even though we are already one of the fastest growing counties in the state, I think there’s other ways we can go about it,” he said.
Western At-Large Commissioner-Elect Jason Withington, who won the new county commission seat Tuesday, said he was against the measure as well.
Those in favor of Prop A say lowering the rate means more money is being kept by those who earned it, the business owners, and that lowering the rate makes the county more competitive for development.
Local leaders who won county seats in the Tuesday election who said they were in favor of Prop A are Eastern Seat 2 Commissioner-Elect Jay Johnson, returning Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte and Eastern At-Large Commissioner-Elect JoAnn Lawson.
While he classified the amount of revenue involved as minimal, ahead of the election, Johnson said he supported passage because it allows small businesses to keep more of their profits and shows potential businesses the mindset of the county.
Lawson told the CT ahead of the election that reduction in taxes charged to commercial entities will be offset by other revenues coming in like TIFs coming to an end and growth that translates to overall added property tax and sales tax revenues, adding she favored passage because it helps small business owners.
“This can give them a little bit of relief and keep them in business, keep their livelihood going and it does not hurt the schools. I do not want to hurt the schools and I do not think it will,” she said.
Nolte, who won reelection to the top county commission seat Tuesday, said Prop A passage gives Clay County more of a competitive advantage for business development.
“I think there is no reason that Clay County businesses should have to pay a higher rate of taxes than Jackson County. I don’t see the fairness there at all,” he told the CT ahead of the election.
