Kearney School District

The tax increase would go to safety, security and improved compensation.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District who went to the polls in the special election Tuesday, Aug. 8, said “no” to increasing the tax levy rate for the district.

If passed, Proposition S would have added 45 cents to every $100 of assessed valuation for Kearney district residents, roughly $214 more in taxes per year for those with a residential property valued at $250,000.

