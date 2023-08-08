KEARNEY — Voters in the Kearney School District who went to the polls in the special election Tuesday, Aug. 8, said “no” to increasing the tax levy rate for the district.
If passed, Proposition S would have added 45 cents to every $100 of assessed valuation for Kearney district residents, roughly $214 more in taxes per year for those with a residential property valued at $250,000.
District leaders asked for the added $2.2 million annually in tax revenues to hire three additional safety and security personnel and increase salaries for district employees across the board.
According to uncertified election results reported by Clay County Election Board, the measure failed in Clay County with 62% of the 3,030 votes cast. Votes in favor of the measure came in at 38%. In Clinton County, 74% of the 120 votes cast were “no” votes.
School Board President Darlene Bailey said the board is disappointed in the measure’s failing.
“We gave a lot of thought and consideration to putting this measure on the ballot and thought it was important to do so,” she told the Courier-Tribune after results came in Tuesday. “I think we made a lot of attempts to educate the community about our needs, why we were doing what we did and why we were putting the proposal out there. ... As the Board of Education, we try to do the best we can for our students and to keep them safe and compensate our staff in a way that is competitive, as much as we can be in our area.”
Roughly 21% of the total registered voters in the district in Clay County cast their ballots in the special election. Superintendent Emily Miller said she appreciates those who turned out to vote.
“We know tax increases are never easy. While the results are disappointing, we will maintain our focus on being among the very best pre-K-12 institutions in the state. Our students deserve nothing less,” she said.
Bailey echoed Miller’s sentiment as the start of the new school year approaches.
“We have a lot to prepare in the next couple of weeks and administration is working hard to get the buildings open for the start of the school year. We value our staff and our teachers and I’m sure that they are tracking on this because it’s their livelihood that’s involved, but we have great people in our district and I know that our teachers will do their best to prepare for the school year,” she said. “While this is a setback, I know they will work hard and do their best for our students.”
How the district will move forward with increasing salaries and adding security personnel has yet to be determined.
“At this point, I think it’s important for us to look at different options. If we already knew where the money was coming from, we wouldn’t be doing this,” Bailey said of the ballot measure, adding the district has been a good steward of public funds so more evaluation of resources is needed to determine how best to move forward. “We’re not overly-resourced compared to other districts and we tried to show that to our tax base. Our cost per pupil for education is one of the lowest around and we feel like we’ve done a great job with our resources. To have an answer right now for ... what are we going to do, I think that’s very premature.”
Safety and security as well as staff compensation remain KSD’s two highest strategic priorities as determined by the district’s staff, parents/guardians, students and neighbors, said district Communications Director Ray Weikal.
“KSD will continue to work with community members to help address those needs,” he said.
