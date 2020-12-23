CLAY COUNTY — Seven Clay County public water districts have seats up for election April 6. Filing for those seeking candidacy on the April ballot have until to Jan. 19 to file.
Public Water Supply District No. 2 in Liberty has two seats in sub-districts 2 and 3 up. For details on how to file for candidacy, call 781-1454.
Public Water Supply District No. 3 in Holt also has two seats up. Call 320-3343 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday for filing details.
Public Water Supply District No. 4, another Liberty district, has two seats in sub-districts 2 and 3 up on the April ballot. For filing details, call 781-8198.
Public Water Supply District No. 5, another Liberty district, has one board member seat up. For details, call 532-0775.
Sub-district 5's seat is up for election in Public Water Supply District No. 6 in Kearney. For details on how to file, call 628-3220 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Kearney’s Public Water Supply District No. 8, sub-districts 4 and 5 seats are up for election. Call 628-6033 for more details.
In Smithville’s Public Water Supply District No. 9, there is one seat up. Call 532-3803 for more details.
