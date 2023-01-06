Allen wins recount

CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.

Ellebracht requested a recount as allowed under law after initial vote counts for the two candidates were within dozens of votes and a recount at the county level yielded a different result than the uncertified vote totals first released on election night. Initial uncertified vote totals from Nov. 8 showed of the 11,493 votes cast, Allen took 5,770 votes, or 50.20%, while Ellebracht, who had served three terms in office prior to the election, captured 5,723 votes or 49.80%.

