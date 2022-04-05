LIBERTY — One of the largest election returns on Tuesday, April 5 came from the Liberty School Board. With 27 precincts and 14,615 votes cast in the unofficial count in Clay County, Karen Rogers claimed 3,794 votes, or 26%, while Daniel Currence took 3,725 votes, or 25%. Both won election to a three-year term.
“It was really a close race for the four of us running,” Currence said. “Winning does mean a great deal. I know that the voters who cast their votes for me want to be respected. It’s a great honor and I am humbled.”
Currence said he will do his best to fill the shoes of current board member Scott Connor, who decided not to run this election cycle.
“I know there is still a big mountain to climb,” he said. “It’s very important for me to listen to everyone. I have to get fully acquainted with the board and administrators.”
Currence said his platform of listening to the parental voices and make sure they are heard at the board level will resonate.
“I want to have conversations,” he said. “I want to look at the grading systems, policies on how books are reviewed. I want to hear from the public.”
Currence previously served on the Eldon School Board so he understands the amount of work that will face him.
“I know there is a lot to learn and I look forward to jumping in,” he said. “It feels good to be supported by the community.”
On Tuesday, at the various poll sites, Currence said he had a conversation with Rogers.
“I look forward to working with her,” he said.
Rogers said she is proud of the community support and the volunteers who came to help, offering their time, talents and treasures.
“I am really excited,” she said. “I believe my occupation as an education lawyer who not only served districts, but also investigated them (will help).”
Rogers said she is willing to look at data, but also to express to the community that she is someone who cares.
“Public schools made a difference in my life,” she said. “Education has been my life’s work. I am willing to work hard and be authentic.”
As one of seven board members, Rogers knows other board members bring their expertise to the table.
“I have to be humble as there are six other people on that board,” she said. “I get to work with them. I want to hear from parents in the community. It’s about being humble and collaborative.”
